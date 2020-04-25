Chyna Broadnax, a senior manager in Hanesbrands Inc.’s communications department, didn’t initially welcome the stay-at-home executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper.
She has been working from her Kernersville home for little more than a month.
It’s taken Broadnax about that long to find a right balance between focusing on her job while balancing the attention and care needs of her 3-year-old daughter, Sage, and her boyfriend.
“Initially, I was in a panic because our routine had been disrupted: dropping Sage off at daycare, working, picking her up, getting us fed and ready for bed.” Broadnax said.
“I questioned how would I find time to home-school her, work and just be there for an active child.”
What Broadnax has discovered over the past five weeks is that “I have to approach each weekday as a workday while fitting in breaks for outside play and snacks.”
“I initially allowed work to spill over into my nights, but Sage put an end to that when she told me I was not giving her my attention.”
One of the positives about working from home, Broadnax said, is discovering that she had no limitations on her productivity.
“I try to give all I can to working professionally while coming up with better work-life balance,” she said.
She learned to appreciate the enhanced togetherness after seeing how she, her daughter and her boyfriend “had seemed at times to be ships passing in the night.”
“We’ve had better quality time, and our yard is looking better than it ever has before,” she said with a chuckle.
Still, Broadnax said that when she has the choice of working from home or returning to Hanesbrands’ Oak Summit campus, she will choose the latter.
“While I love spending time with my family and have adjusted as well as possible, I can’t wait to get back to work because I love being around people and I love the work environment and have so much fun with my co-workers.”
Home projects getting done
Kristin Spivey, a senior human resources official with Inmar Intelligence, said she’s coping with stay-at-home work by stretching out her work day.
“My productivity at home is sporadic because of the distractions, so I am working a lot more hours than usual to make up for it,” Spivey said.
“I actually feel like I am more productive, but it is certainly different, specifically with home-schooling and making sure that my toddler doesn’t injure himself while no one is watching.”
Spivey said the family household project list “is getting checked off.”
“My husband would view this as a con. Now, we have nowhere to go so they are getting completed.
“I am not taking pointless trips to Target spending money on things we do not need. I could argue that this is a con, but it is certainly a pro for my husband.”
On the con side, Spivey said that “we are spending so much time together that there is a lot more bickering between the kids.”
“Our patience seems to be thinner — I think this is a result of us trying to manage work with the constant distractions from our 7-, 5- and 1-year old children that we get to a point in the day where we just can’t take anymore.”
Spivey said she finds herself “working a lot more than usual.”
“I struggle to cut it off. I used to always log on before bed to check emails and plan for the next day, but now that I have my workstation set up on the dining-room table I find myself working for hours after the kids are in bed.”
Spivey said her family is saving a modest amount of money from working at home.
“I would stop on my way to work, almost daily, to get coffee and would buy lunch out four days a week,” she said. “My husband would often go out to lunch as well. We have saved about $125 a week on this alone.
“With baseball and dance also on hold, we have cut back on the dinners out each week. We do make a point to support a local restaurant at least once a week, but before COVID we were likely eating out at least three of seven nights.
“This has saved us probably another $75 to $100. However, we are probably making up for some of these savings in the amount of groceries we are buying.
“I never realized how much food my kids eat until I was responsible for making breakfast, lunch and dinner at home seven days a week.”
Spivey said that “I really struggled for the first two weeks at home. I was hard on myself for not being the perfect employee, mom, wife and teacher.
“It wasn’t until I was walking around our property about two weeks ago that I realized that it was OK to not be perfect and have it all together, like so many of my peers appeared to be.”
Spivey said she will not have a choice of choosing to stay at home when the Inmar office re-opens since “my job will require that I be in office once our associates are back on-site.
“Although I have gotten used to (and love) no commute, the relaxed lifestyle and work attire of yoga pants and activewear tops, I do miss my coworkers and look forward to face-to-face conversations vs. through a computer screen.”
Leaving the ‘office’
Randy Rogers, Hanesbrands’ human resources director, doesn’t have to worry about children under foot, though his college students are back home for the semester.
“Even though we do multi-task in the office, the work from home set up does allow for even more opportunity to do that,” Rogers said. “We have had the technology before, but have not had the need to use it to this level before.
“Our IT group did an excellent job getting us ready and supporting us through this.”
Rogers said he’s found it’s been “somewhat easier to collaborate. People are more accessible, and through use of technology we can easily tell when they are busy or available. Definitely lends itself to being more casual in dress.”
“I miss the direct interaction with colleagues at the office. I also have to be very intentional about ‘leaving the office.’ Since we are working from home, we never leave the office. It’s easy to walk back into the office at night and weekends.
“We’re taking more walks during the day (early morning, noon, and evening), and able to be home with my kids, who are both in college, but taking classes at home.”
Rogers said that while he prefers working at the office, “I will feel more comfortable working from home if necessary.”
