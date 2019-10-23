Legislation to make the state’s film production industry more financially attractive has been revived this week.
Its insertion into Senate Bill 578 appears to be serving as a sweetener for getting a controversial Republican-backed corporate franchise tax legislation through the General Assembly.
The franchise tax cut faces a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, analysts say.
The bill cleared the Senate Finance committee Tuesday and was approved on the Senate floor Wednesday by a 31-18 vote on second reading. Because the bill involves taxation, it must stay on the floor calendar for at least one day.
The franchise tax proposal would reduce the tax by one-third by 2021, which opponents say will cost the state more than $1 billion in lost tax revenue.
Republican supporters claim the franchise tax “are essentially duplicative property taxes on business,” according to legislature online media outlet The Insider.
Supporters also claim that cutting the franchise tax will lead to more business investment and job creation — which was disputed by several Democrats during the bill debate.
“I would be amazed if Gov. Cooper signed this bill after spending so much time railing against corporate tax rate cuts,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
Cooper has cited his opposition to another phase of corporate tax rate cuts, along with the lack of Medicaid expansion and lower educational and infrastructure spending than he prefers, as reasons for his veto of the Republican state budget June 28.
However, with two Democratic senators, including Sen. Paul Lowe of Forsyth County, voting for the bill, Cooper may not have the 21 votes to sustain a veto.
SB578 takes language in the Republican state budget for the film grants program. That bill has been stalled in the Senate since clearing the House on Sept. 11 when most Democratic members were not on the floor.
Both bills would lower the amount of money a firm production company would need to spend to receive state film and entertainment grant monies.
The amount would reduce expenditures from $3 million to $1.5 million for a feature film, as well as from $1 million to $500,000 for a made-for-television movie.
For a television series, the requirement drops from $1 million to $500,000 per episode. A commercial production would remain at $250,000.
No more than $7 million in grants can be provided to a feature-length film, as well as no more than $15 million for a single season of a television series, and no more than $250,000 for a commercial for theatrical or television viewing or on-line distribution.
“I’m pleased that the minimum threshold was lowered,” Rebecca Clark, executive director for the Piedmont Triad Film Commission, said in June. “Hopefully, this will enable N.C. to recruit more, smaller budget films across the entire state, including the Piedmont Triad.”
Guy Gaston, director of the N.C. Film Office, said that in the past two years, the state has seen an uptick in interest from productions that include eight projects that have had slightly more than $34 million in grant funds reserved.
Senate Bill 622 contains the corporate franchise tax legislation.
The bill would reduce the franchise tax from $1.50 per $1,000 in corporations’ net assets worth to $1 per $1,000 by 2021. The Senate budget proposal reduces the tax rate to 96 cents by 2021.
SB622 was approved by a bipartisan 28-13 Senate vote on May 20. It has not been acted upon in a House Rules and Operations committee since May 22.
The Senate’s state budget proposal and SB622 contain a direct $4 million franchise-tax benefit for Reynolds American Inc.
The office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said North Carolina is one of 16 states with a franchise tax. Berger officials said the franchise tax “discourages in-state investment and the accumulation of assets, such as new plants or equipment.”
According to a legislative staff paper, the bill would reduce state franchise-tax revenue by $101.9 million in year one and by a combined $1.12 billion over five fiscal years. The bill also would introduce a cap of $150,000 on tax liability and eliminate the 55% of appraised value base for taxes.
“While cutting the franchise tax makes sense as public policy, it doesn’t fit with the governor’s political narrative,” Kokai said.
