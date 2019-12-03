If you’ve ever been in a job search, you’ve probably heard the terms “unadvertised” or “hidden” job market.
If you’re a Baby Boomer or Gen-Xer, you’ll recall a time before the internet. Back then, companies utilized newspapers and, occasionally, radio or trade journals to spread word of their openings to the general public. This form of advertising was not only expensive, but also it only reached those who happened to have read the ad, heard the commercial, or possibly were told of the ad by someone who’d happened to have seen it.
As a result, companies found it cost-prohibitive to advertise their every opening. It made sense, then, that a majority of jobs went unadvertised. Some estimates put the percentage as high as 75 to 90. It made for a great soundbite and a way to motivate job seekers to network with others.
No doubt a preponderance of job postings only made it as far as a clipboard in a company’s front lobby area. Hence, the “unadvertised” or “hidden” job market.
Fast forward to today. Times have changed. Technology evolves and heavily affects how we search for jobs and how companies spread word of their openings.
I think the “unadvertised” or “hidden” job market has largely gone the way of typewriters, 8-tracks, and fax machines. Today, companies can advertise — or make publicly available — any and all openings they wish… for free at their website. Aggregators such as Indeed can scrape those openings and add them to their website for additional exposure.
Job seekers can sign up to get a company’s job postings sent to their email. We can “follow” companies on social media to learn of jobs.
So now, with just a few keystrokes, any company can make their openings available to anyone with an internet connection and at least a minimal comfort level with technology.
Does that mean networking is no longer the way to learn of jobs? Hardly, but that’s not the real question you should be asking. Anyone, whether qualified or not, can learn of or apply for a job online.
The real key is whether you have someone who can advocate on your behalf. And that’s where networking comes in, regardless of how you learn of an opening.
I’d argue networking is even more important than ever, simply because the internet has allowed for the number of applicants to grow exponentially. Human resource and other hiring officials are swamped with applicants. More than ever, they value it when someone they know can encourage them to pull your application for review.
Yes, times change. But networking remains a huge factor in your search. Don’t simply rely on applying to a myriad of online jobs.
As always, if you’re an area professional in the midst of a job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!
