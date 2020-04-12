Verbal cushions. We’ve probably all used them during conversation at some point, likely without realizing we’re doing it. Let’s explore what they are and why they should be an important tool in your interviewing toolbox.
What is a cushion? Just as it’s something you might sit on to create a comfortable space between yourself and firmer surface, a verbal cushion is a way to insert space (words, typically) between the employer’s question and your answer. It’s especially important when you’ve been hit with a difficult or challenging question.
The cushion allows you to accomplish three things. First, you’re letting the employer know you’ll answer their question. You’re not simply changing the subject and ignoring what they’d asked.
Second, a cushion helps diffuse what might be an awkward moment. And third, a cushion buys a precious few seconds to help you collect your thoughts in terms of how you’ll want to address their question.
Examples of cushions. “I’d probably have that same question if I were on that side of the desk. Let me explain.” Or, “I’ve been asked that question before. There’s a short story behind that. Let me share it with you.” Or, “I’ve never been asked that question. Let me think about that for a moment.”
Why use cushions? They make us sound more conversational… more in control of our emotions. If you’ve been asked a challenging question, you typically have a few ways to go with your answer. You could appear to be contentious/combative, perhaps even argumentative. Not good. You could come across as though you’d just had the air taken out of your balloon. A sigh, a defeated look… as though you knew the question was coming and you’d been dreading it. Again, not good. Or, the best response… acknowledging the question and laying the groundwork to address it in a calm and respectful manner.
Now that you understand cushions and why they’re valuable, hopefully you’ll feel better prepared when you face those difficult and challenging questions.
As always, if you’re an area professional in the midst of a job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!
