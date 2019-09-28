Most of us have attended a job fair, whether as a job seeker or as an employer.
Today, I’ll share some thoughts on a job seeker’s strategy and what I believe to be reasonable expectations.
Aside from college career fairs, most job fairs involve employers seeking workers to fill hourly positions. Many companies like to hire at that entry level, then promote from within. A job fair represents an opportunity for them to interact with a large number of applicants within a short period.
Read about the job fair to understand the location and the companies represented. Drive to the fair site a day in advance so you’ll know where to park and how to access the building. Research the participating employers’ websites to understand not only what they make or do, but also to see what openings they have.
Make a list of the companies you’d like to visit. Beside the company’s name, list the openings that captured your interest. Customize your resume for those opportunities.
By not only knowing what the company does and what specific openings are of interest to you, but also possessing a customized resume tailored to those openings, you’ll have made an excellent impression.
But there’s more than simply doing your homework. Pay attention to your appearance and hygiene. Dress professionally, or at least business casual. Avoid shorts, T-shirts, flip-flops, ball caps, excessive perfume or cologne, and make sure you don’t reek of cigarette smoke. Use breath mints, if necessary. Consider covering your tattoos and removing body piercings.
Be courteous. Allow space between yourself and the person ahead of you who is speaking with the employer.
Your goal is to make a positive impression, both visually and by demonstrating a genuine interest in their organization through your research and resume customization. Practice your 30-60 second “elevator speech” so you’ll be able to concisely share why you’d like to work there and what value you can bring to their organization. Follow up with a thank-you note to the employers when you return home.
For salaried workers, you’ll typically not see job fair employers actively seeking people at your pay level.
Of course, there are exceptions. So, should you attend the fair?
Yes! It’s a great chance to put a face with a name. Conduct the research I outlined above. Ask about connecting with the recruiter on LinkedIn. Network with other job seekers. You never know whom you’ll run into. Follow up with a thank-you note to the employer who spoke with you.
If you’re an area professional in the midst of a job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!
