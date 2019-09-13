Aside from resume typos, poor telephone etiquette is perhaps a job hunter’s most common ‘unforced error.’ Today, I’ll share tips to help make your phone usage an asset and not a liability.
Let’s start with your phone’s outgoing greeting. This may be the first time an employer hears your voice. Avoid using the automated greeting which simply states your phone number. Instead, be sure to use your voice to record a brief and pleasant greeting.
Frankly, if all they hear is the automated greeting, it’s possible they’ve dialed the wrong number and wouldn’t know it. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve called a job-seeking client, only to get that automated greeting. I’m hesitant to leave any sort of detailed message for fear I’ll be leaving it with some stranger. And when you think about it, what if an employer called to arrange an interview and they’d dialed the wrong number? The employer would have left a message to interview with the wrong person!
Your outgoing greeting should state your name and ask the caller to leave their name, phone number, and a brief message… and that you’ll call them back as soon as possible. Don’t get ‘cute’ by trying to be funny or by telling me your politics, religion, or personal causes. It’s really no different from the sort of outgoing message you’d have for your office phone.
This should go without saying, but, sadly, it needs to be. Make sure you’ve actually set up your voicemail and don’t let your mailbox get full. What’ll an employer think if they call and can’t leave a message?
I’d suggest you call your cell phone to actually hear your greeting. Would you want to hire that person on the other end?
Let’s switch to leaving a message when you call and the employer doesn’t answer. Always leave your first and last name, your phone number with area code, and the purpose of your call. Speak slowly and clearly. Repeat your name and/or spell it if it’s difficult to pronounce.
Unlike in our personal life where we’re calling from one mobile phone to another and can simply press “call back” to a missed number or voicemail, in an office environment it’s simply not always convenient for an employer to press “call back.”
Typically, an employer is jotting down voice messages on a piece of paper. If you fail to leave your number, they’d have to sift through all their incoming missed calls to hopefully find yours. Do you really want to make them do that?
Slowly state your number twice when leaving a message, remembering to include the area code. It’s very frustrating to listen to a message a handful of times to try to decipher the caller’s number.
I hope today’s tips help you make a good first telephone impression with an employer. As we’ve all heard, you only get one chance. Make the most of it!
If you’re an area professional in the midst of a job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!
