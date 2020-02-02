For those who know me, I’m usually a silly punster… a grammar geek… and the self-titled “King” of metaphors and analogies. Today is one of several glimpses into my everyday work with job-seeking clients at Goodwill’s Professional Center in Winston-Salem. Let’s have some fun!
So what’s with the deck of cards metaphor?
Everyone of us is a combination of our skills, experience, education and personality. It makes us unique and should be something of which we can be proud — or at least speak to with the aspiration of moving on to bigger and better things.
While we possess a myriad of skills, experiences, etc., does that mean we should have a resume longer than two pages? And what should be on it? Generally speaking, no. Two pages is the max. But how should you arrange it?
The cards metaphor is similar to what salespeople face when talking to a prospect. While the salesperson has a ton of features and benefits to unload on their prospect, the prospect has a specific set of criteria — their “gotta haves.”
As a candidate, be sure to speak to the employer’s “gotta haves” in their job posting. This means reading the job posting and being sure to include the relevant key words high up on your resume, ideally in the top third of page one.
Think of it this way. For example, the employer is seeking red face cards. Your life consists of 52 cards of various experiences, education, etc.
Your task is to present those ‘red face cards’ in the top third of your resume. If you don’t, you run the risk an employer won’t read past that to get to something they care about. Don’t give them 52 cards with the important ones buried.
Employers have many job applicants to consider. If you haven’t prioritized your key skills/functions, why should they bother to wade through your entire deck of 52 cards of all your experience? They’re looking for their key “gotta haves” and you need to present them up top.
Moving your key words and skills might mean switching to a skills/functional resume. I’ll cover that scenario in a future column.
As always, if you’re an area professional in the midst of a job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!
