Last time I explained various terminology associated with recruiters and the recruiting/staffing field. Today, I’ll continue my look at recruiting by offering tips on how to identify the right recruiters and how to make yourself more marketable to them.
I’m referring to external recruiters, not in-house recruiters. These external recruiters work on a variety of openings with a variety of client companies.
Let’s define “right recruiter” as a combination of someone who works in your particular industry and/or job function as well as someone who’s an effective and ethical professional.
Locating recruiters who work within your industry and/or job function takes a bit of effort. Many recruiters tend to lean toward a few specialty areas. Try conducting a key word search on LinkedIn. For example, “accountant” combined with your local geographic area.
Then, look at each recruiter’s personal LinkedIn page to get a sense for how long they’ve been in the business, the skills for which they’ve been endorsed, and what their recommenders are saying about them.
Another way to identify the right recruiter might actually be a better bet. Why not ask your friends who’ve been placed by a recruiter? Ask them about the recruiter they dealt with. Was the recruiter professional, accountable and ethical? Personal networking — word of mouth — is a great way to not only identify recruiters working in your field, but also is a great way to hear firsthand about someone’s experience in working with them.
Let’s shift gears now and look at how you can make yourself a bit more marketable to recruiters.
Just as you found recruiters via key-word searches and personal networking, that’s what they’re doing to find you. Make sure your resume and LinkedIn profile contain key words pertinent to your field. Conduct LinkedIn searches for others who do the same sort of work you do. Are they using key words you hadn’t considered using? Why not grab those words for your profile, as long as you’re being truthful?
Recruiters typically receive many unsolicited inquiries. You may be a great potential fit for one of their clients’ openings, but how can you ensure you won’t get lost in the tsunami of applicants? Use LinkedIn to see whether you have at least one mutual contact. Ask your mutual contact to reach out to the recruiter to put in a word on your behalf. Just as you’d like to work with recruiters who’ve come recommended by your peers, recruiters greatly value referrals from their personal network.
This should go without saying, but sadly, experience says otherwise. Professionalism, accountability and ethics go both ways. You expect it from recruiters. Make sure you return calls or emails promptly. Be honest. Do what you say you’ll do. While you may not feel bad about a poor interview, if the recruiter feels you didn’t put forth the effort, how likely are they to want to put you in front of another of their clients at some point?
As always, if you’re an area professional in the midst of a job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.