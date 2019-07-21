For the first time in our nation’s history, we’re witnessing five generations in the workplace.
Instead of offering job-search tips, I thought I’d spend a few minutes this week giving you a sense for how each generation differs and what they tend to value. A disclaimer: I’ll be painting with a broad, stereotypical brush. While I realize each person is unique, their generation does tend to display certain tendencies.
Let’s get started!
#1. Traditionalists, (Born before 1946). Do the math. Few from the Silent Generation remain in the workplace. Those who do value work ethic, loyalty, self-reliance, and dependability. They are conformists who respect authority. Think about the old saying, “An honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay.”
#2. Baby Boomers, (Born 1946 — 1964). Boomers were a very large generation. Many remain in the workplace in part because they’re often workaholics, but also because the great recession wiped out their retirement. The Me Generation tends to associate their work status and job value with their value to society. They are ambitious, goal-oriented, and represent the last generation likely to remain with one or two employers throughout their career.
#3. Generation X, (Born 1965 — roughly 1976). Gen X’ers saw their parents suffer burnout and stress, so this generation tends to value a work-life balance. They lack the same level of company loyalty as their predecessors. They seek promotion based on competence and not simply age or seniority. They are entrepreneurial, so you’ll see many X’ers taking the plunge on business start-ups. They value diversity, are more open to telecommuting, and are more tech-savvy than their parents.
#4. Generation Y, (Born 1977 — roughly 1996). Millennials are tech-savvy, goal and achievement-oriented. They lack the company loyalty of their parents or grandparents. They work to live — not live to work. They enjoy collaboration, a flexible work schedule, and place a high value on diversity/work culture. They had highly involved, affirming parents, so they value ongoing support and feedback.
#5. Generation Z, (Born 1997 — roughly 2011). They are Digital Natives, having been raised with the Internet and an amazing amount of technological advances. They can be frugal, having seen the effects of the great recession. They like to work in small teams. They desire ongoing feedback and clear direction. They seek social rewards and are socially responsible while exhibiting very little company loyalty.
Don’t look now, but Generation Alpha is on the horizon. They are the children of Millennials, born after 2012. They’re too young to be in today’s workplace. Given the pace of Artificial Intelligence (AI), who knows what their workplace will look like?
I hope you've enjoyed a glimpse at today's workplace. As you read about your particular generation, did it seem accurate?
