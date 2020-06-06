COVID-19 hit the economy like a ton of bricks. Many have lost their job or have seen a big shift in how it’s performed.
More than ever, we’re hearing terms like telecommuting or working remotely, gig work and side hustles. This week, I’ll attempt to define these emerging terms in the employment landscape and why I think they’ll all grow in significance, even after we return to “normal.”
Telecommuting or working remotely
As you might expect, these terms refer to your being able to perform some, if not all, of your work from your home. These workers have access to all the technology they’d receive in the office — phone, email, intranet, internet, video conferencing, access to the company’s network for data exchange, etc.
I see this employment set-up growing in the future, for several reasons.
First, it means the employer can save money by not requiring as much office space.
Second, the employer need not hire local talent or otherwise require a new employee to relocate in order to “show up” at work. This helps recruit talent regardless of location, while saving companies money in relocation expense.
Third, it’s an environmental improvement. Fewer cars on the road means less congestion, both in the air and on the roadways. Imagine… less traffic, fewer accidents, and cleaner air!
Gig work
It’s s often a tough way to make a living. You have no steady, full-time employer. Your entire income comes from landing “gigs” or “projects.” Yes, you’ll hopefully get repeat business, but your income depends on not only being able to perform the work, but also on your ability to “sell” your services to companies in the first place. That takes a special blend of skills.
Why will gig work increase in the future? Two reasons, primarily.
First, companies may not feel the need to keep someone on their permanent payroll when the workload ebbs and flows. Why not bring in the necessary talent when it’s needed, then not be burdened with the costs of salary, health insurance or other benefits during slower times?
Second, workers with unique skills can often earn more money per hour on gig assignments. They may enjoy the variety of working at different organizations and may also feel it’s better to somewhat control their own destiny instead of facing a downsizing for the umpteenth time.
Side hustles
These have been around for many years, though back then it was called “moonlighting.” The key here is you already have a full-time job. Side hustles allow you to pick up extra money on the side, as the term suggests.
I see side hustles continuing to grow, particularly when so many people have recently been displaced due to COVID-19. Relying on one source of income works great until, well, it doesn’t.
When that source goes away, side hustles may keep you afloat until that next full-time job comes your way. And who knows? Maybe you’ll turn that side hustle into a permanent, viable business. Good luck!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.