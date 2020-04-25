Time for another glimpse into some of the day-to-day banter I enjoy with my Goodwill Professional Center clients. And, well, today is metaphor day…
In general terms, job hunters fall into one of two buckets. They are either a round peg in a round hole or a square peg in a round hole. While they aren’t literally a peg, I think speaking metaphorically helps folks understand how to not only market themselves.
Let me explain.
Round peg/round hole occurs when pursuing opportunities doing the same sort of work while remaining in your current industry.
From an employer’s standpoint, round pegs represent a ‘safer’ move, since the candidate already has direct experience in both the job functions and the industry.
Here’s an example of a round peg/round hole scenario: Salesperson selling widgets to the banking industry. That person already understands widgets, already has sales experience, and is already selling to the same people within the same industry. They’re essentially just exchanging one business card for the other. Same product, same job function, same customers.
Round pegs should use a chronological resume and focus on the, “been there, done that” mentality during interviews. Tried and true. After all, you’re an employer’s safest option.
Square peg/round hole occurs as you begin to get away from that ‘safe’ fit. People often remain in the same job function, but can switch industries somewhat easily. Where it gets more complicated — more square peg-ish — is when changing job functions, whether you remain in the same industry or not. I guess you could say the ultimate square peg scenario is switching both your job function and your industry.
Square pegs need to focus on transferable skills. Typically, a chronological resume won’t work well. Consider a skills/functional resume.
Networking is important to help you get noticed, but even more so when your past industry and work experiences don’t align with the job for which you’ve applied.
Think about it.
The employer has a large number of resumes/applications to review. Why should they choose to interview someone without direct experience in that sort of work when they have a number of ‘safer’ options?
Job searching is competitive, even for round pegs. Square pegs face even more challenges. Thankfully, they can be overcome.
