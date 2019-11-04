Versona said Monday it will open a store in Hanes Mall on Nov. 14. The store will be across from H&M.
Versona is a women’s upscale fashion boutique offering apparel, jewelry and accessories. It is affiliated with The Cato Corp.
There will be grand-opening events on Nov. 14-16 that include a special swag bag with a gift card for the first 50 guests each day.
The store will have 25 employees. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
“We believe their brand will complement our shoppers’ needs nicely with more than 9,000 square feet of women’s clothing, shoes and accessories,” said Sarah Kotelnicki, the mall’s marketing director. “Their pre-holiday opening positions the new-to-market brand for immediate success and provides another retailer in our on-going mission to provide a convenient, one-stop shopping option for the region.”
It is the sixth Versona store in North Carolina counting two in Charlotte and one each in Asheville, Morrisville and Raleigh. For more information, go to www.shopversona.com.
Richard Craver
Biscuit King owners spend $718,000 to buy site
The owners of Biscuit King have spent $718,000 to purchase the restaurant location at 2208 S. Main St. in Lexington, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Breakfast World LLC of Lexington. David Graziano is listed as the manager of the LLC, according to a corporation link on the N.C. Secretary of State’s website.
The seller is Windy Dunes of Lexington.
Richard Craver
Greensboro company acquires Ohio competitor
Axchem USA, Inc., based in Greensboro, said Monday it has acquired the business operations, assets, employees and customer contracts of Novel Industrial Solutions LLC of New Albany, Ohio.
The combined company will operate under Axchem USA brand to offer chemicals and other services to the pulp and paper market.
Axchem USA is part of Axchem Group, a global network of locally focused businesses serving the two industry sectors.
Axchem’s supplies includes water treatment, pulping, papermaking, converting, and related specialty chemical applications.
Richard Craver
Governor appoints two local people to film council
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed two Forsyth County residents to his advisory council on Film, Television and Digital Streaming.
Susi Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, serves as council chairwoman.
The local appointees, both as at-large members, are: Rebecca Clark, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Film Commission; and Lauren Vilchik, a film producer and production attorney who also serves as an assistant dean of graduate studies with the School of Filmmaking at UNC School of the Arts.
Altogether, there are 21 council members, the majority from the Wilmington area.
Richard Craver
