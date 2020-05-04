The first leader of start-up business supporter Winston Starts, Steve Lineberger, is stepping down after three years.
Lineberger, 62, plans to step down as the nonprofit’s president on May 20, but remain on its five-member board of directors and available as a mentor.
Lineberger will be replaced by board member Todd Johnson, a vice president at Wake Forest University and president and managing partner of KeraNetics.
Winston Starts board chairman Don Flow said Johnson will be leaving Wake Forest as part of taking the nonprofit’s president role.
However, Flow said “Todd’s transition to Winston Starts has been delayed indefinitely by the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wake Forest University.”
Tony DiBianca will serve as interim president.
Flow said Lineberger “requested that he focus his energy on key ecosystem and community partnerships.”
Winston Starts debuted in April 2017 for what Flow called “another support option for companies at any stage, from ideation to market readiness ... on a timetable that fits their business model and markets.”
The nonprofit operates on the fourth and fifth floors of the 18-story 500 West Fifth tower where Flow Automotive Group is the anchor tenant.
Startup tenants will be able to stay in the leased space for up to 30 months. The goal is to have up to 50 tenants at one time, based on one to three employees per company.
Tenant cost: $125 per employee per month on the fourth floor and $200 per employee on the fifth floor. For some tenants, a percentage of their rent money will be set aside in an account for future use.
Tenants on the fourth floor will not have assigned space, while fifth-floor tenants are considered later-stage startups and will have assigned space.
“We fully expect tenants will collaborate and share practices with one another,” Lineberger said in 2018.
“That is the startup culture, and one of the reasons they want to be a part of Winston Starts, to have a pool of companies where iron shares iron.”
Every tenant has access to mentors and peer expertise across the charitable, consumer goods, health care and information technology sectors.
