A Florida commercial real-estate company has spent $2.35 million to buy the Mattress Firm property at 359 E. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem.
The buyer is Needham Capital LLC of Palm City, Fla. The seller is Mageras Family LLC.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Florida commercial real-estate company has spent $2.35 million to buy the Mattress Firm property at 359 E. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem.
The buyer is Needham Capital LLC of Palm City, Fla. The seller is Mageras Family LLC.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.