What a difference three months can make in terms of the local hiring outlook.
Manpower Inc. said in a survey timed for release today that 21% of Winston-Salem area employers plan to hire in the second quarter, while 3% plan to decrease staffing.
By comparison, 32% of employers expected to add staff and 5% to cut jobs in the first quarter.
After leading the state’s four metro areas in hiring projections in the first quarter, the Winston-Salem area of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties was last for the second quarter, as well as below the statewide projection of 25%.
“Winston-Salem MSA employers have reported a weaker hiring pace,” said Lisha Akers of Manpower.
“However, when looking at year-over-year expectations, hiring intentions have remained stable” at 21%.
According to Manpower, Winston-Salem MSA hiring prospects for the first quarter are positive for eight of the 11 private-sector categories: construction; durable goods manufacturing; nondurable goods manufacturing; financial activities; wholesale and retail trade; professional and business services; transportation and utilities; and leisure and hospitality.
Hiring is projected to be flat in information technology, education and health services, and other services.
In the public (government) sector, hiring is also projected as positive.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 28% of employers planning to hire in the second quarter — up from 25% in the first quarter, but down from 36% a year ago. The number expecting to decrease staff was at 2%, down from 4% in the first quarter, but up from 1% a year ago.
Manpower did not specifically address the potential impact of the coronavirus on hiring, which has the potential to be disruptive if businesses and consumers retreat from spending.
“U.S. consumers are remaining confident, and as long as consumers keep spending, our experience tells us that jobs will follow, which is reflected in the steady hiring outlooks in the second quarter,” said Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup North America.
“Like the rest of the world, U.S. employers remain cautious, particularly in manufacturing as trade negotiations continue and hiring intentions soften for the coming quarter.
“The reality is U.S. employers have added jobs every month since October 2010 and demand continues to outpace the supply of skilled workers,” Frankiewicz said.
Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities, said that while “the economic environment has clearly become uncertain, many employers are still short of staff, which we think will limit layoffs.”
“Hiring is picking up in healthcare and social services. Construction is also still gaining momentum. Manufacturing and distribution are most vulnerable to supply-chain disruptions, and this might cause hiring to fall short of expectations during the second quarter.”
Vitner said the industries most vulnerable to a coronavirus rippled effect are airlines, hotels and restaurants.
“Most of the impact would be at the airlines, but hotels will also likely curb hiring and try to hold the line on expenses,” Vitner said.
“Few will likely let workers go, however, as the coronavirus disruptions are expected to be temporary and they have had such a hard time finding and holding on to the workers they need. Hotels are more likely to reduce hours for workers than let workers go.”
Zagros Madjd Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State, said that if the U.S. has to implement containment measures similar to those in China and Italy, “we will start to see sharply lower hiring expectations.”
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said he believes the biggest economic impact from coronavirus is being felt now in the stock-market gyrations.
“There’s a good chance GDP will be down, and maybe even aggregate jobs,” Walden said. “I would expect the virus to recede in the second quarter, so economic growth, both GDP and jobs, should be positive.”
