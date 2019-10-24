The two leading Winston-Salem civic business groups — Chamber of Commerce and Winston-Salem Business Inc. — said Thursday they plan to merge their operations in 2020.
The board of directors of both groups has approved the merger.
The chamber traditionally has handled economic development efforts for established businesses in the community, while WSBI has been charged with recruitment efforts.
The chamber is led by Mark Owens and WSBI by Bob Leak Jr.
The groups said in a joint statement that they believe the consolidation "will shape the future of economic development and job growth in the county through a unified vision and coordinated efforts that will give companies and site selectors considering a relocation or expansion a clear path and a single point of contact."
Jeff Lindsay, the chamber's chairman for 2019 and chief operating officer of Novant Health Inc., said the combination "will be stronger together than standing alone."
“We are confident that this is the right strategic direction for Winston-Salem and that we can build on our mutual strengths and successes as one team.”
Cantey Alexander, WSBI's chairman and BB&T Corp.'s Triad regional president, said the merger represents "a bold, yet pragmatic, move that we believe will drive economic success for Forsyth County for years to come."
A committee will be formed to oversee the integration of the two organizations and decide on a new name. Both organizations will continue regular operations in the interim.
Combining the chamber and WSBI is following a similar economic path that Greensboro and High Point officials took in recent years.
In 2015, Guilford County, Greensboro and High Point formed the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance. The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and High Point Economic Development Corp. serve as staff to the alliance.
