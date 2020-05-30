We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Despite the chance to reopen Ma’ati Spa in downtown Winston-Salem as North Carolina shifts into Phase Two of reopening, owner Maya Gilliam is already pivoting to a new business model because of the impacts she has experienced from COVID-19.

She has run her spa business since opening in 2011 at 707 N. Main St.

Gilliam has estimated her Ma’ati Spa sales will be down at least 40 percent from this time last year if she doesn’t change her business model.

“People have really cut back on any unnecessary expenses — luxury items like massages, facials and body scrubs,” Gilliam said. “They are doing it from home.”

She said it's also hard at the moment to get massage therapists to work at the spa because they are now going to people’s houses, and she has found that both customers and massage therapists are concerned about their safety during the pandemic.

“We feel like it’s better to move forward with an essential business that has to do with agriculture,” she said.

Her new company is Hempress Farms LLC, which has a small farm in Yadkin County for growing industrial hemp indoors and outdoors. It opened quietly May 9 and will have a grand opening in June.

Her Ma’ati Spa’s name has changed to Hempress Farms LLC and has been turned into a dispensary for the new company, offering such items as lavender CBD body butter, CBD body scrubs, hemp leaf oils with CBD and various teas, including ginger hemp flower and hibiscus hemp flower.

The hemp dispensary will offer mini spa services that don’t require full body massage. It will also have a relaxation lounge and sauna.

Starting small

While running her spa, Gilliam had been working on getting into the hemp industry for about two years.

First, she researched her idea, then hired a consultant during winter 2019 to help her become a master grower.

“I’ve been growing for the past two months,” she said.

Her indoor facility includes a large 8-by-16-foot tent and two 10-by-10-fo`ot tents.

Her outdoor operation will be on a half-acre.

She offers clone planting workshops, meaning the process of cutting or clipping from a plant to grow a new plant.

“I do a lot of workshops and consultations for the hemp, just to help people get into it like I did, to make it easier for them and help them save a lot of money by learning from the experts and skipping all the mistakes,” Gilliam said.

She said it’s important to start with a small operation.

“When you get a lot of land, you cannot tend to the plants as effectively as you could,” Gilliam said.

For her business, she will have about 40 plants in her vegetation tent and a combined 32 in two flower tents. She plans to grow just 300 plants outside on the half acre, which is not far from her inside operation.

“A lot of farmers started out with like 1,000 or 2,000 (plants), and they’re now going out of business because it just costs too much,” Gilliam said. “The labor is too much. Then you end up losing money because your crop doesn’t produce premium flower because you weren’t able to tend to each plant the way it needed to be tended to.”

Her woman-owned company is vertically integrated.

“I control my supply chain 100%,” Gilliam said.

That includes cultivation, harvesting, processing and dispensary.

Gilliam said she has an extractor, distiller and processing license.

“A lot of companies have either or, but not the entire supply chain to have ‘vertical integration’,” she said. “That’s what sets me apart from everyone else.”

When COVID-19 hit, she was able to focus on becoming a master grower and learning how to grow and take care of her plants.

Now, she is enjoying being a farmer and working with plants.

“It’s fun,” she said.

She is getting a lot of online orders at hempresshealer.com and offers curbside pickup. She gets the word out about her products and operation on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram @hempressfarms.

Joy Thompson of Greensboro is both a Ma’ati Spa and Hempress Farms customer.

She said she will miss the spa because she always felt welcomed there and received the best service.

“I always walked away feeling a lot more relaxed, and I really loved the fact that I was able to support a black-owned business,” Thompson said.

But, she said that during these times, because a lot of small business owners’ futures are uncertain, it’s good to have different streams of income.

Thompson called Gilliam’s decision to change her business model, “an incredibly powerful, wise and timely move.”

Gilliam has one employee at the dispensary. Except for some help from her parents, she said, she pretty much grows her plants herself.

She won’t say she will never do full-body massage services again, but for now she is putting her attention on her new business.

“I think it’s going to be best for me to just pivot and change gears, to use this as an opportunity to reset and just keep moving,” Gilliam said.