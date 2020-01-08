Home prices in the Winston-Salem area rose at a higher rate during November than in recent months, national real-estate research company CoreLogic reported Tuesday.
Prices in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties climbed 5.68% year over year in November, compared with being up 4.43% in October and 5.41% in September.
CoreLogic does not disclose a median price.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, local prices were up 5.58% in November, compared with 4.16% in October and 5.1% in September.
The Winston-Salem MSA had the highest increase in home prices during November among North Carolina’s five main metro areas.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area increased year over year 3.14% in November, 3.92% in October and 4.85% in September.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 3.3% in November, 3.89% in October and 4.65% in September.
Home prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 5.2% in November, up from 4.89% in October. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.89%.
In the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, home prices rose 3.86% in November, down from 4.92% in October. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.37%.
In the Raleigh-Cary MSA, home prices were up 4.08% in November, up from 4.05% in October. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.04%.
“The latest U.S. index shows that the slowdown in home prices we saw in early 2019 ended by late summer,” Dr. Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.
“Growth in the U.S. index quickened in November and posted the largest 12-month gain since February. The decline in mortgage rates, down more than 1 percentage point for fixed-rate loans from November 2018, has supported a rise in sales activity and home prices.”
Yet, rising home prices continue to prevent some millennials from being able to afford a home, according to economists and housing analysts.
That has led to a boom in construction of apartment complexes, as well as a sharp increase in buying apartment complexes.
At least 34 existing apartment complexes have been sold in Forsyth County over the past 16 months for a combined $358.2 million. Most of the complexes have been sold to out-of-state buyers.
“We’re continuing to see a split among older and younger millennials when it comes to their plans to purchase a home,” said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic.
“While older millennials are looking forward to participating in the housing market in the future, their younger counterparts don’t see themselves buying a home anytime soon.
In December, Realtor.com ranked the Winston-Salem MSA as the nation’s eighth most attractive market for 2020 when projecting home-sale and home-price performance.
Attractive, in this instance, refers not only to potentially favorable housing markets for buyers and sellers, but also as it relates to the balance of supply and demand.
Realtor.com projects that Winston-Salem will have a 0.5% increase in home prices from a median home price of $169,000, as well as a 3.6% increase in sales. The sales include condos, lofts and other residential offerings that are growing locally, particularly downtown.
