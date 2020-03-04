Home prices in the Winston-Salem area started 2020 on a slightly up note in January, national real-estate research company CoreLogic reported this week.
Prices in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties climbed 6.19% year over year in January compared with being up 6.14% in December and 5.68% in November.
For the second consecutive month, the Winston-Salem MSA had the highest increase in home prices in December among North Carolina’s five main metro areas.
CoreLogic does not disclose a median price.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, local prices also were up 6.16% in January compared with 6.14% in November and 5.58% in October.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area increased year over year 5.53% in January, 3.75% in December and 3.14% in November.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 5.64% in January 4.04% in December and 3.3% in November.
Home prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 5.48% in January up from 5.54% in December. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 5.46%.
In the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, home prices rose 4.1% in January, up from 3.9% in December. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.27%.
In the Raleigh-Cary MSA, home prices were up 3.86% in January compared with up 4.17% in December. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.19%.
“January marked the third consecutive month that annual home price growth accelerated in our national index, as low mortgage rates and rising income supported home sales,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.
“In February, mortgage rates fell to the lowest level in more than three years, which likely will spur additional home shopping activity and price appreciation.”
In Forsyth, there have been at least 37 existing apartment complexes sold for a combined $378.2 million. Most have been sold to out-of-state buyers.
The largest in Forsyth involves the luxury West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem. An affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC, an Alabama multi-family residential group, bought the 229-apartment complex for $52.5 million in December.
“Despite a slowdown in home price growth last summer, annual appreciation is beginning to stabilize,” said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic.
“While just under half of millennials feel confident they can afford to purchase a home, housing starts have shot up, and mortgage rates have come down, which has helped improve affordability and spur overall housing demand.”
In December, Realtor.com ranked the Winston-Salem MSA as the nation’s eighth most attractive market for 2020 when projecting home-sale and home-price performance.
Attractive, in this instance, refers not only to potentially favorable housing markets for buyers and sellers, but also as it relates to the balance of supply and demand.
Realtor.com projects Winston-Salem will have a 0.5% increase in home prices from a median home price of $169,000, as well as a 3.6% increase in sales. The sales include condos, lofts and other residential offerings that are growing locally, particularly downtown.
