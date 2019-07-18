The median home sale price in the Winston-Salem metro area climbed to at least a six-year high during the second quarter, Attom Data Solutions said in a report timed for release today.
The metro consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties. Median typically is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.
The price rose 3.7% compared with a year ago to $153,500. It’s also up 10.4% from $139,000 in the first quarter.
The previous recent top median price was $148,000 in the second quarter of 2013.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point metro area had a median sale price of $152,000, up 8.6% from a year ago and up 10.9% from the first quarter.
The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord metro area had a median sale price of $225,750, up from $217,500 a year ago.
The Durham-Chapel Hill metro area had a median sale price of $265,000, up from $245,500 a year ago.
The Raleigh-Cary metro area had a median sale price of $268,000, up from $258,000 a year ago.
“As warmer weather brings a rush of house hunters to the market, the latest spike in median home prices marked the largest quarterly increase since the second quarter of 2015 and the third biggest increase since the market started climbing out of the Great Recession in 2012,” said Todd Teta, Attom’s chief product officer.
“However, in looking at historical trends, the second quarter of every year has always shown a quarterly increase going as far back as 2005. We expect to see milder home prices in the coming quarters,” Teta said.
The Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors said on April 20 that the average residential home sale price in the Winston-Salem metro area rose in both February and March.
The totals are based on Triad Multiple Listing Service data, which reflects certain residential markets in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
The average sale price was $199,498 in March, up 2.3% from a year ago. There were 698 closed sales during the month, down from 710 in March 2018.
For February, the average sale price was $188,145, up 7.4% from a year ago. There were 507 closed sales during the month, up from 503 in February 2018.
CoreLogic, a national real-estate research company, reported on July 2 that prices in the Winston-Salem metro ties rose 5.03% in May, compared with 5.57% in April. CoreLogic does not disclose a median price.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, local prices were up 5.14% in May, compared with 5.49% in April.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metro area increased 4.51% in May and 4.7% in April.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.55%, down from 4.7% in April.