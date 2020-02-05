Home prices in the Winston-Salem area ended 2019 on a higher note in December, national real-estate research company CoreLogic reported Tuesday.
Prices in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties climbed 6.14% year over year in November, compared with being up 5.68% in November and 4.43% in October.
For the second consecutive month, the Winston-Salem MSA had the highest increase in home prices in December among North Carolina’s five main metro areas.
CoreLogic does not disclose a median price.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, local prices also were up 6.14% in December, compared with 5.58% in November and 4.16% in October.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area increased year over year 3.75% in December, 3.14% in November and 3.92% in October.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.04% in December, 3.3% in November and 3.89% in October.
Home prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 5.54% in December, up from 5.2% in November. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 5.46%.
In the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, home prices rose 3.9% in December, up from 3.86% in November. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.27%.
In the Raleigh-Cary MSA, home prices were up 4.17% in December, compared with up 4.08% in November. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.19%.
“Moderately priced homes are in high demand and short supply, pushing up values and eroding affordability for first-time buyers,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.
“Homes that sold for 25% or more below the local median price experienced a 5.9% price gain in 2019, compared with a 3.7% gain for homes that sold for 25% or more above the median.”
Yet, rising home prices continue to prevent some millennials from being able to afford a home, according to economists and housing analysts.
That has led to a boom in construction of apartment complexes, as well as a sharp increase in buying apartment complexes.
At least 37 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth over the past 17 months for a combined $378.2 million. Most have been sold to out-of-state buyers.
In December, Realtor.com ranked the Winston-Salem MSA as the nation’s eighth most attractive market for 2020 when projecting home-sale and home-price performance.
Attractive, in this instance, refers not only to potentially favorable housing markets for buyers and sellers, but also as it relates to the balance of supply and demand.
Realtor.com projects that Winston-Salem will have a 0.5% increase in home prices from a median home price of $169,000, as well as a 3.6% increase in sales. The sales include condos, lofts and other residential offerings that are growing locally, particularly downtown.
“On a national level, home prices are on an upswing,” said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic. “Price growth is likely to accelerate in 2020.
"While demand for homeownership has continued to increase for millennials, particularly those in their 30s, 74% admit they have had to make significant financial sacrifices to afford a home.
"This could become an even bigger factor as home prices reach new heights during 2020.”
