What a difference six months can make in terms of the local hiring outlook.
Manpower Inc. said in a survey timed for release today that just 10% of Winston-Salem area employers plan to hire in the third quarter, while another 10% plan to decrease staffing.
The 10% hiring projection represents a 12-year low dating back to the Great Recession and the second quarter of 2008.
By comparison in the first quarter, 32% of employers were expected to add staff and 5% to cut jobs.
After leading the state’s four metro areas in hiring projections in the first quarter, the Winston-Salem area of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties was last for the third quarter, as well as below the statewide projection of 20% planning to hire.
Since the survey was taken in April, it’s likely the percentage of employers planning to reduce staff is higher given the state surpassed 1 million unemployment- insurance benefit claims over the weekend.
According to Manpower, Winston-Salem MSA hiring prospects for the third quarter are positive for only two of the 11 private-sector employment categories: construction and education and health services.
By contrast, durable goods manufacturing, and financial activities are the sectors expected to have the most job cuts.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 20% of employers planning to hire in the third quarter, while 11% were expecting to decrease staff.
“While stay-at-home orders have been loosened, we are not back to normal in any way, shape or form,” said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research firm specializing in economic and social policy.
“Many businesses that have furloughed employees as a result of receiving Paycheck Protection Funds will be reaching the point where the funds run out, and so must decide whether it makes sense to reopen or throw in the towel.
“And even when businesses do open, it is unclear if they will have the sales to employ the same numbers of people,” he said.
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said that the jobless rates in the Triad and N.C. “should start to decline in the middle of the year as businesses reopen and recall workers.”
“How quickly unemployment rates fall will depend on the path of the virus, how many businesses manage to remain open, and how willing consumers are to spend. Unemployment rates are likely to remain above 10% through the rest of this year.”
At the national survey level, Manpower found that 66% of employers expect it won’t be until at least April 2021 before hiring returns to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Employers in education, construction and government expect the shortest return, while those in the professional sector, including law firms, accountants and consultants, are most uncertain.
Companies were asked if they had shut down all or part of their business operations as a result of the pandemic.
At the time of the survey, 21% had shutdown at least half of their business, and 57% had shut some part of their business.
