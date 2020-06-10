The percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their mortgage payments dropped during March, CoreLogic reported Tuesday.
However, the national real-estate research company cautioned that the COVID-19 related economic shutdowns likely will cause more payment delinquencies in April and May. Some lenders have offered forbearance to homeowners whose job was eliminated or furloughed.
The rate was 4.4% in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, which includes Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties. The rate was 5.1% in March 2019.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 1.3% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, down from 1.6% a year earlier. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in early March, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
“The share of mortgages that transitioned from current to 30 days past due reached its highest level since 2013 in March as unemployment began to rise,” CoreLogic said.
“We expect these effects to continue to become more apparent over the next year — especially as home prices are forecasted to experience their first decline in nine years in 2021.”
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties, the 30-day delinquency rate was 4.7% in March, down from 5.5% a year earlier.
The delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 1.5%, down from 1.9% a year ago.
Many banks and mortgage lenders have accelerated the pace of pushing unsalvageable mortgages through the foreclosure process in recent years.
Their main motivation: Provisions for potential loan losses on commercial and residential mortgages directly affect their bottom lines.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shocked our economic system and led to unprecedented job loss, reducing the ability of affected families to make their monthly mortgage payments,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic
“The latest forecast from the CoreLogic Home Price Index shows prices declining in 41 states through April 2021, potentially erasing home equity and increasing foreclosure risk.”
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.