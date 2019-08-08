The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area remains down from a year ago, according to a report released Thursday by Attom Data Solutions.
However, there was a slight increase from the first to second quarter.
The five-county region had 398 filings in the second quarter, down 19.1% from a year ago, but up 4.5% from the first quarter.
Winston-Salem’s MSA includes Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
Forsyth as typical, led the five counties in foreclosure filings at 268, down 20.7% from a year ago. Davidson was next at 65 filings, followed by 30 in Stokes, 24 in Davie and 11 in Yadkin.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 505 filings in the second quarter, up 4.1% from a year ago and 4.3% from the first quarter. Guilford County had the most at 392, followed by 57 in Randolph County and 56 in Rockingham County.
The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had 1,221 filings, down 12.7% from a year ago. Mecklenburg County had the most in that metro area at 509.
The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had 176 filings, down 16.6% from a year ago. Durham County had the most at 123.
The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 507 filings, down 8.5% from a year ago. Wake County had the most at 395.
Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom, said there was an overall national downward trend in foreclosure filings during the second quarter.
"You still have pockets across the nation where foreclosure activity is seeing some flare-ups. In looking at the largest markets across the nation with the greatest annual increase in foreclosure starts, 4 out of the 5 markets were in Florida."
CoreLogic, another national real-estate research firm, reported July 9 that the percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their mortgage payments continued to decline in April.
The rate was 4.7% in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties, down from 5.1% a year earlier.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 1.5% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, down from 1.7% a year earlier. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
For the Greensboro-High Point metro area, the 30-day delinquency rate was 5%, down from 5.4% a year earlier, while the delinquency rate of more than 90 days was unchanged at 1.8%.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information on delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now, and prompting an overreaction.