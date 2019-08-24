The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area stayed on an upward swing in July, according to a report released Friday by Attom Data Solutions.
The five-county region had 165 filings during July, up 7.5% from a year ago, as well as a 19.6% increase from June.
Forsyth, as typical, led the five-county area with 118 filings, up 18% from a year ago. Davidson was next at 24 filings, followed by 11 in Stokes, eight in Yadkin and four in Davie.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point area had 207 filings, up 71.1% from a year ago and up 19.6% from June. Guilford County had the most at 163, followed by 26 in Randolph County and 18 in Rockingham County.
The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord area had 461 filings, down 3% from a year ago. Mecklenburg County had the most in the 10-county MSA at 210.
The Durham-Chapel Hill area had 68 filings, down 11.7% from a year ago. Durham County had the most in the four-county MSA at 50.
The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 193 filings, up 40.9% from a year ago. Wake County had the most in the three-county MSA at 146.
Attom said the primary reason for an increase in foreclosure filings came from lenders becoming more active in initiating foreclosures.
On Aug. 13, CoreLogic, a national real-estate research company, reported a slight decrease in foreclosure filings in the Winston-Salem MSA during May.
The rate was 4.6%, down from 4.7% in April and 5% in May 2018.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 1.5% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, unchanged from April and down from 1.7% a year earlier.
Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
For the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 4.9%, down from 5% in April and 5.3% a year earlier, while the delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 1.7%, down from 1.8% in April and a year ago.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.