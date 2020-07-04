An advisory group unanimously recommended Novant Health Inc. as the next operator of Wilmington's hospital out of three finalists.
Novant’s attempt at establishing a third flagship in North Carolina would include a $5.2 billion financial commitment to the Wilmington hospital.
Novant operates Brunswick Medical Center in neighboring Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.
The 21-member group is comprised of board of trustee members and physicians serving New Hanover Regional Medical Center, as well as local community advocates. The recommendation was disclosed Thursday.
The next steps would be a vote of the hospital trustees Tuesday, and a potential vote by the New Hanover Board of Commissioners on July 13.
If the trustees and commissioners approve the recommendations, the advisory group said "there will be multiple other steps and considerations over the coming months, and the public will continue to be kept informed."
As part of its bid to manage or own the Wilmington hospital, Novant has agreed to form its first-ever medical education partnership with UNC Health and its medical school. UNC Health already provides educational and clinical services to the New Hanover system, which is comprised of 855 licensed beds at three hospital campuses.
The commissioners have three options with Novant and UNC Health: an affiliation; joint venture; or sell the facilities to Novant.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to have these exceptional healthcare systems working with NHRMC to grow the depth, quality, affordability and availability of healthcare services in our region,” Barb Biehner, co-chairwoman of the Partnership Advisory Group, said in a statement.
The advisory group has been in place since October and listed Atrium Health and Duke Health as finalists. Bon Secours/Mercy Health, HCA Healthcare and UNC Health also submitted proposals.
"A partnership with Novant Health could preserve all we value about NHRMC and help it do even more for the people of this region," Spence Broadhurst, advisory group co-chairman, said in a statement.
Carl Armato, Novant's president and chief executive, said Novant and the Wilmington hospital "are natural partners with aligned values and not-for-profit charitable missions."
“Maintaining and expanding medical education at (the hospital) will allow Novant Health to best serve the Wilmington community, while continuing to build the pipeline of physician talent for North Carolina.”
N.C. Health News has reported that the attempt to find a new management team or owner has drawn opposition from community members, including forming the Save Our Hospital advocacy group that is pursuing internal financial options.
Novant and UNC Health have declined to provide their letter of intent.
However, a March 16 proposal from Novant to the advisory group remains largely unchanged even with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dr. Pam Oliver, president of Novant’s Physician Network.
Novant valued the total community commitment at $5.3 billion: $2 billion in upfront cash to the county; $2.5 billion from a “strategic master/capital plan”; $600 million capital commitment at $60 million annually for 10 years; $150 million contribution by the hospital; and $50 million to the hospital’s foundation.
The overall pledge would enhance “information technology and quality initiatives, improvements to existing facilities, new construction and other strategic capital.”
“We will commit to fund 100% of (New Hanover Regional’s) routine and strategic capital needs (or a significant percentage in the case of a joint venture, joint operating company or management services agreement),” Novant said.”
When asked if the Novant-UNC Health partnership is a one-time project, Oliver said May 26. “there is a benefit in the blending of models to bring the best of the two worlds together. There have been successful partnerships across the country in this regard that can be models for how to proceed."
“There’s so much to gain from an academic program and partnership with respect to the training, the research, the innovation from being connected to a university system.
“On the other hand, there is a lot of operational day-to-day patient care and community care that health systems and medical groups bring to the table,” Oliver said.
Daily management decisions would remain locally based, according to the Novant proposal.
Novant said the New Hanover hospital would have a representative on Novant’s board if a joint venture is formed, or two members “with a fully integrated partnership” with the health care system as the parent company.
Novant listed in the proposal having $3.1 billion in cash and investment, and generating more than $550 million in average annual operating cash flow over the past five years.
The system said it “anticipates funding any up-front cash payments ... with a combination of cash on hand and external financing.”
“We maintain excellent relationships with many global investment and commercial banks that are willing and ready to provide bridge financing for a transaction. On-going capital investments will be financed from operating cash flow and debt issuance where appropriate.
“Novant Health will not require a financing contingency as part of any partnership.”
