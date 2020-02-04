A banking industry analyst is questioning whether Truist Financial Corp. will retain a long-term presence in Winston-Salem and Atlanta, or eventually consolidate all major corporate functions to Charlotte.
When BB&T Corp. announced its plans to purchase SunTrust Banks Inc. in February 2019 for what became a $30.4 billion megadeal, the banks said creating a Charlotte headquarters was necessary as part of the integration process.
Although Truist has its commercial bank/retail hub in Winston-Salem and wholesale banking hub in Atlanta, it has not disclosed the work force for each group.
Truist is projected to move several hundred Winston-Salem corporate jobs to Charlotte, where it plans at least 2,000 employees at its new headquarters. It is expected that Winston-Salem will gain SunTrust community banking jobs.
Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson said Friday that “operationally, I’ll be curious to see how splitting up the business works out.”
“I think it’s a matter of time before those businesses are brought together in Charlotte, but I could well be wrong about this. Time will tell.”
Truist spokesman Thomas Crosson said Monday that “we don’t comment on speculation.”
BB&T had 2,134 employees in Forsyth County, according to a 2018 workforce report to Forsyth commissioners. It also had 1,700 employees at its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro.
The bank reported Thursday in its fourth-quarter earnings report having an average 40,691 full-time-equivalent employees as of Dec. 31, as well as 4,426 branches. In a separate presentation, the bank lists about 59,000 employees as of Dec. 31.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said in February 2019 that BB&T President Chris Henson “was very strong to reiterate the community investment piece of it, that it will actually increase charitable giving and things of that nature, as well as the long-term job potential here.”
Kelly King, formerly BB&T’s chairman and chief executive and now in the same roles with Truist, cited the bank’s commitment to its hometown of Wilson as an example of what to expect in Winston-Salem.
BB&T had about 1,000 employees in Wilson when it moved to Winston-Salem in 1995 as part of its $2.2 billion purchase of Southern National Corp., also labeled as a merger of equals. At that time, BB&T had $10.6 billion in total assets and Southern $8.2 billion.
Currently, BB&T has 2,200 employees in Wilson. It announced in August 2018 it was expanding the operational hub in Wilson by adding a $35 million, 95,000-square-foot facility that will have up to 650 employees.
However, BB&T confirmed in January 2019 that it would eliminate an undisclosed number of jobs in Wilson as part of its “disrupt and thrive” initiative that began in early 2017.
King said Thursday the bank is taking a slower but steady approach to achieving $1.6 billion in annual expense reductions.
The initial goals were reaching 50% of the goal by the end of 2020, as well as 90% by the end of 2021 and 100% by the end of 2022.
Those goals were lowered to 30% by the end of 2020 and 65% by the end of 2021, mostly due to delaying the start of its branch-closing initiative from December 2020 to August 2021. There are as many as 740 BB&T and SunTrust branches within two miles of each other.
Investors responded by sending its share price down as much as 7.4% during trading Thursday before it closed down 2% to $51.99.
The share price rose Monday to close at $52.50.
“I don’t see a need for Truist to rush this process just to meet an arbitrary timeline,” Simpson said.
Analysts estimated that bank deals are vulnerable to between 5% and 15% customer run-off from those not wanting to be part of a larger bank or not a fan of the acquiring bank.
On Thursday, King sought to reassure analysts, investors and employees that “we have successfully retained our talent and our clients. So, any concern about any mass exits on that is not warranted.” Part of the reason for the successful employee retention to date comes from providing a $1,500 bonus to more than 48,000 employees.
“I think this merger still makes a lot of sense from a strategic standpoint, but I also see a lot of execution challenges and management will have to rise to the occasion,” Simpson said.
Simpson said “many of Truist’s competitors are licking their chops at the prospect of benefiting from merger-related disruption.”
Simpson cited as an example that Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. “has explicitly called the disruption in the Atlanta market (where Truist has strong deposit share) a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”
He also said Synovus “has accelerated its own hiring efforts to gain share.”
“Those are just two banks — many others are looking at markets like Baltimore, Washington, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham and Miami opportunistically, assuming that Truist is going to be vulnerable to a concerted competitive effort.
“On the other hand, I wouldn’t ignore or dismiss the strong branch-based business Truist has, nor its strong presence in commercial lending — an operation that should get stronger now with cross-selling opportunities between former BB&T and SunTrust customers.”
