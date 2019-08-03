Part 1 of 3
Landing a good job can be challenging, no matter the economy.
When I first meet with Professional Center clients I try to learn where they feel they’re struggling. Their answer typically falls into one of three areas along a spectrum. Each area points to unique challenges.
Today, in part one of a three-part series, I’ll examine the first of those three areas:
“I don’t know what I want to do and don’t see anything I feel qualified for.”
This affects workers of all ages. Young, entry level people don’t have a track record to fall back on. They’re open to so many things, yet don’t have much experience in any particular area.
Older workers may have lots of experience, but it is so diverse that they’re not really an “expert” in anything. Other workers have had good, steady, relevant experience, but they’re totally burned out and need to make a change, yet they don’t know what that looks like.
Regardless of how a worker finds himself in this position, it’s extremely frustrating. I liken it to being hungry, but dining at a restaurant where we can’t read the menu. We know we want to eat (get a job), yet nothing stands out as the right food (a job).
Networking, informational interviewing, and LinkedIn go hand in hand to help you learn what you’d like to do next.
Informational interviewing allows you to “look before you leap” into a new career. You’ll learn from those already doing that work. Whether it’s learning about a typical day, industry changes, educational requirements, or the income potential, you’ll get a good sense for whether it’s something you not only could do, but whether it’s something you’d want to do.
LinkedIn is a great way to identify people who work in companies of interest and job duties of interest. So much of the job search process hinges on networking, which I’ll cover next time. But before you can utilize your network to get an interview, you’ll need to come to grips with the sort of work you’ll want to pursue. I hope today has shed some light on things if you’ve been feeling lost. You’re not alone in that feeling. I see it quite often.
