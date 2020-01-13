Truist Financial Corp. has unveiled a purple color scheme and a new logo for the merger of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc.
The Charlotte-based bank, which debuted Dec. 6, has its community bank/retail hub in Winston-Salem.
Truist said in a statement that the color purple and the new logo represent "a bold new look and feel ... a visual identity (that) further signals the company’s commitment to inspire and build a better future for clients and communities."
“Our visual brand identity speaks to the importance of human touch and dynamic technology in delivering trusted solutions to our clients, and is a powerful depiction of our commitment to building the future of finance," Wilson said.
Wilson said what the bank calls "Truist purple ... is the combination of heritage BB&T burgundy and SunTrust blue.
"With the help of human behavior experts, Truist fashioned a signature color that stands out as rich, bold and distinctive, yet warm and inviting."
The banks said the monogram "is made up of two T’s that mirror the Truist name and represent Touch + Technology."
"Beginning with the stable and familiar shape of a square, Truist then rounded its corners to demonstrate the security and accessibility that the digital world of today expects."
In terms of the logo, Truist said the wordmark "was designed to be legible at small sizes and in digital interfaces for the name to stand out."
"Together with global brand consultancy Interbrand, Truist gathered input from its teammates and clients through focus groups, workshops and interviews as part of a rigorous and research-driven approach to develop the brand identity."
Rolling out
Truist debuted with $464.7 billion in total assets after BB&T spent $30.4 billion to buy SunTrust.
BB&T shareholders own 57% of Truist, and chairman and chief executive Kelly King assumed the same duties with Truist.
The color and logo represent the next step in rolling out Truist over a 17-state territory in the next 18 to 24 months.
Besides on the Truist website, the first main public display is set to be Tuesday in Atlanta when signs are switched from SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, to what is expected to be Truist Park.
The bank plans a big public-relations splash as part of being the official bank of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.
Truist will serve as lead partner for the committee’s Hospitality House, which will cater to civic, corporate and NFL officials. The facility will be located directly next to Super Bowl Live, the week-long free festival for fans before Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. The festival will span six blocks of Miami downtown and feature concerts, games, food, NFL exhibits, demonstrations and other events.
As far as the Triad sports venues with BB&T as the title sponsor, Dontá Wilson, chief digital and client experience officer for Truist, said those changes will take place one-by-one during the integration period.
Those include: collegiate football stadiums BB&T Field for Wake Forest in Winston-Salem and BB&T Stadium for N.C. A&T in Greensboro; minor-league baseball fields BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem and Charlotte; and BB&T Point Ballpark in High Point. There’s also BB&T Sports Park in Bermuda Run and BB&T Soccer Complex (also known as Bryan Park) in Browns Summit near Greensboro.
King was asked Dec. 8 whether Truist could succeed Belk to create a Truist Bowl and make a splash in Charlotte, gaining national recognition given the exposure on ESPN.
"I have become aware that the sponsorship is going to be available. It’s the kind of thing we would consider," King said. "One of the appealing things is that it is not a bowl about making money, but rather to support the local community outreach.
“As I understand it, the proceeds of the bowl go back to the community like the (PGA Tour) Wyndham (in Greensboro, which BB&T has a prominent sponsorship role)," King said. "That’s the kind of thing I personally like, and you could see us getting more excited about things like that.
“If we happen to get some public relations benefit from it, that’s fine.”
