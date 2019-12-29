The June 12 announcement of Truist as the corporate and brand name for a combined BB&T and SunTrust yielded an unexpected, pull-no-punches trademark infringement lawsuit from Truliant Federal Credit Union.

Truliant has claimed the Truist brand would create “digital marketplace confusion,” particularly in the Triad and Charlotte, producing “irreparable harm,” and that the banks were acting “with the reckless disregard of Truliant’s rights.”

Truliant requests that Truist be prevented from moving forward with marketing Truist at retail or online sites, including applying for Truist trademarks. Truliant wants any Truist-branded products to be destroyed. Truliant also wants to be awarded any profits made via the Truist brand as compensatory monetary damages, as well as requesting punitive damages.

Truist said in its formal response Dec. 18 that Truliant filed its lawsuit before Truist had unveiled its logo, signage and color scheme.

“The marks — as actually used in the marketplace — could not be more dissimilar, not only in terms of appearance, sound and meaning, but also logo, color scheme, design and stylization,” Truist said. “There is no risk that anyone would confuse these marks in context in actual marketplace use.”

