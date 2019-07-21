Winston-Salem Business Inc. and the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce have hired an economic development marketing firm to look into the best way to recruit, retain and grow companies, along with a new branding strategy for Forsyth County and Winston-Salem.
Development Counsellors International, based in New York and known as DCI, does business worldwide and recently worked with the Piedmont Triad Partnership to develop its Carolina Core branding.
Bob Leak, president of Winston-Salem Business Inc., said that DCI is basically looking into what the local community is good at, as well as a branding strategy.
Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, said that there are a lot of different components within the local community.
“How can we tell that story in a cohesive manner and how do we look at that?” Owens said. “Where is that story being told, and how do we better communicate internally in the community and externally to the world that Winston-Salem is the right place and the best place to start and grow a company? (That) is really what we are trying to look for.”
Working together
Owens and Leak said that a larger community group has been meeting regularly for months to look at ways to improve the city and county’s economic development strategy. The group includes representatives from the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, Venture Café, Visit Winston-Salem, Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, Winston-Salem Business Inc., the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, Winston Starts, City of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Leak said that the Innovation Quarter initiated the meetings.
Graydon Pleasants, who is head of real estate development at the Innovation Quarter, said that officials with the Innovation Quarter look forward to continuing those discussions with those groups.
“As we all tell the story of Winston-Salem and the surrounding region from an economic development angle to our various audiences, alignment on what that story is becomes crucial,” Pleasants said. “By aligning with groups like WSBI, the chamber, Visit Winston-Salem and others, we can all work toward a common narrative about the strengths and opportunities the City of Arts and Innovation has to offer.”
“The City of Arts and Innovation” is the most recent branding slogan used by Winston-Salem. Past city slogans include “’O! Winston-Salem Now That’s Living” created in 2001, “North Carolina’s Largest City” in 1922 and “The city of progress and prosperity” in 1920.
Resolution
Winston-Salem Business Inc. receives money for business recruitment from both Forsyth County and the city of Winston-Salem. For the current fiscal year, the agency is getting $85,000 from the city.
The chamber does not receive money from the city, but it does business retention efforts for the entire county and receives county money, Owens said.
On July 25, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on a resolution for entering into a contract with Winston-Salem Business Inc. and the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce to provide business recruitment, retention and expansion services for six months from July 1 through the end of the year.
In previous fiscal years, the county has contracted with Winston-Salem Business for business recruitment services and with the chamber for business retention and expansion services. But for the current 2019-2020 fiscal year, the county appropriated $185,000 for all business recruitment, retention and expansion services, hoping to provide the money to one entity.
Based on the resolution, for the first six months of the current fiscal year, Winston-Salem Business would receive $50,000 and the chamber would receive $50,000 of the money.
“We pay quarterly so they will actually perform the services then invoice us based off of the services rendered,” said Kyle Haney, an economic-development specialist for Forsyth County. “Then at the end of those six months, the county will decide what organization to fund going forward.”
He said that the remaining $85,000 would be available for that organization approved by the board, starting Jan. 1.
Owens said the possibility of one entity will be looked at by the consultants.
“There will be a component of it that either confirms the setup that we have currently or potentially provides alternative suggestions on just how to best operate as one entire community, whether that means one new entity or keeping the entities separate,” Owens said. “That’s still going to be part of the process conversation.”
DCI’s contract started July 1 and its report is expected to be completed in the fall.
Leak said that the consultant’s work will include interviews, starting in August, with a number of different community constituents such as private citizens, business leaders and elected officials.
He said that DCI will get those people’s opinions “on what they think Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are all about then use that to try to create a strategy that we can all embrace going forward.”
He said that once the report is ready, the chamber and Winston-Salem Business Inc.’s boards will be able to look at the feedback from the consultant and go from there.
“It may be make a decision,” Owens said. “It may be keep things the same.”
He said that the county commissioners will also get to see the report.
“Then the county (commissioners) can consider their funding solutions according to what they feel is best,” Owens said.
Don Martin, co-chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said that bringing in a consultant is a good idea, that getting information would be helpful for the area’s economic development efforts.
“It’s giving you what’s the best practice in this arena to try to improve our economic development activities and coordination,” Martin said. “Is it better to put it under a single umbrella with everybody working together or keep the two umbrellas we’ve got, or whatever?”