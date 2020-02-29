It has been nearly five years since Yadkin County experienced a jolt to the community with the abrupt closure of Yadkin Valley Community Hospital.
For-profit CAH Acquisition 10 LLC shut down the hospital on May 22, 2015, in defiance of a temporary restraining order issued in Wake Superior Court that would have kept the hospital open for at least another two months through an extended lease.
Not only did emergency and primary-care services end at the Yadkinville facility — about 150 employees lost their jobs when several months of often-antagonistic negotiations between CAH, Yadkin County government officials and other health-care systems failed to secure a long-term hospital operator. The county owns the campus.
At the time, there were worries of Yadkin County being vulnerable to an insufficient and/or ineffective response to emergencies, whether a natural disaster, a manufacturing accident, a major traffic incident along U.S. 421, or individuals experiencing a heart attack, stroke or other health crisis.
Yadkin County officials acknowledge the county has been fortunate in that it hasn’t experienced any mass emergencies since the hospital’s closing.
And over the years, residents became accustomed to driving dozens of miles for emergency care at hospitals in Bermuda Run, Clemmons, Elkin and Winston-Salem.
“Some citizens have found other primary-care providers, and others have not,” Yadkin County Manager Lisa Hughes said.
By the end, Yadkin Valley had become more of an urgent-care facility and a rehabilitation center for older patients than the hospital it was in the 1970s and 1980s, said Steve Potts, a 32-year Yadkin Valley veteran, primarily in the material-maintenance department, but working in finances at the time of the closing.
“A rural community hospital can afford to provide only so many services with the reduction in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates,” Potts said.
“It became like losing any other business. You just move on.”
Return to private practice
Hughes said the former hospital has a small number of health-care providers on the renamed Yadkin Medical Center.
Dr. James McGrath, a family-practice physician, was a Yadkin Valley-affiliated provider who returned to private practice in October 2015.
Dr. Alison Snider, another primary-care provider, offers a direct-pay (similar to concierge) medical practice. There’re also behavioral-health providers, such as Amy Foster with Fostering Minds, PQA Healthcare and Wanda Burger.
“The county continues to lease space as providers show interest,” Hughes said.
Hughes said the county provides a 24-7 emergency service from the former hospital facility via what she called “a high demand truck.”
“We have contracted with a third party to provide primary care to our (county) employees at a flat annual fee,” Hughes said.
“This provides them the care that they need and is not filed on the county’s insurance, which also helps to reduce the cost.”
McGrath said the return to private practice “was an eye-opening, awakening experience.”
“I had to get re-credentialed with payers, had to start from scratch on establishing electronic health records because the previous operator was still using paper records.
“I went more than three months with no office, giving patients my cell number when they needed prescriptions renewed, and finding referrals for patients who need care by a family practice with access to office equipment.
“I did all those things knowing there was no guarantee I could retain the patients that I had,” McGrath said.
McGrath said that while he has medical privileges at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin, “I would leave it up to patients to determine where they wanted to go to a hospital since Hugh Chatham, Davie and Clemmons are all about 30 minutes away from Yadkinville.”
History of lease dispute
HMC/CAH, based in Kansas City, began managing the critical-access hospital in 2010, renaming it from Hoots Memorial Hospital as part of the process.
Before that, Hoots had been managed by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for 14 years before the system allowed its contract to expire in April 2009.
The lease dispute between CAH and Yadkin County officials began in the fall of 2014.
The conflict went public in February 2015 when commissioners requested bids for a new operations manager. The CAH contract was set to end April 30, 2015.
When asked about the decision to switch operators, Austin cited commissioner concerns about the financial stability of HMC/CAH, which was in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from October 2011 to January 2013.
During the legal squabbles that lasted nearly a year, there were sparks of interest in re-opening the hospital.
For example, in March 2016, commissioners announced there were five in-state health-care groups interested in providing services for a 22-bed critical access hospital. Hugh Chatham was the only system identified at that time.
Yadkin County officials said in a 2016 legal filing they believe it could require up to $5.2 million to reopen the hospital or establish a new one, along with $582,000 toward expenses for equipment repairs and maintenance, and $90,000 toward hiring new hospital employees.
However, interest faded even though state legislators passed a law during the 2015 session that excluded legacy health-care facilities, such as Yadkin Valley, from the state’s certificate of need (CON) regulatory process.
Certificate-of-need laws are designed in large part to prevent unnecessary duplication of medical services statewide or a particular region.
A legacy health-care facility is defined as currently not in operation, has not been in operation for at least six months, but had been licensed and providing services within the past 24 months. Being declared a legacy medical-care facility started a 36-month period for reopening with the CON exemption that has since expired.
Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on a January 2022 deadline for how long the county can maintain the hospital’s certificate of need.
If an operator can’t be found by that time, Yadkin County officials and an operator would have to start the CON process from scratch, a daunting task.
“Some of the larger neighboring organizations think they already have the Yadkin market and don’t need to come here, but based upon our recent community health assessment, that isn’t the case,” Hughes said.
“The CON we have does not have to be used for the current facility. An operator may utilize another facility within the county or even build one closer to U.S. 421 or I-77.
“There are many opportunities in Yadkin County for the right health-care operator/provider(s) to succeed here,” she said.
‘Monopoly on health care’
Hughes and Kevin Austin, the chairman of the Yadkin County Board of commissioners, say they believe residents recognize that “health care across the country is changing, and the mindset of a traditional hospital has to change with it.”
“Rural hospitals are closing largely because of economy of scale and (lower) Medicaid/Medicare reimbursement rates,” Austin said.
Part of the attraction of operating a critical access hospital, such as Yadkin Valley, is reimbursements at a higher Medicare and Medicaid rate than a traditional hospital.
“Larger systems are gaining a monopoly on health care,” Hughes said. “Due to the volume of supplies and equipment they purchase, they can often purchase at lower prices than individual rural hospitals.
“With the N.C. CON laws, it is much more difficult for smaller hospitals to obtain new equipment they may need.”
Considering states only became eligible in January 2014 to request a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services waiver for Medicaid expansion, the lack of such of an initiative in North Carolina can’t be cited as the primary reason for Yadkin Valley’s closing.
However, Medicare and Medicaid were part of the lease dispute in that CAH wanted the county to take responsibility for between $1.7 million and $5 million that the hospital owed to CMS to retain the hospital’s Medicare and Medicaid provider numbers for a future operator.
The legal settlement reached between CAH and county officials had CAH absorbing those costs while handing over the provider numbers.
Halt in payments to employees
Hughes stressed that CAH “was making money” at Yadkin Valley, “but most of it was being sent to their headquarters in Kansas City, and not being reinvested in this hospital’s operations.”
Potts, who worked in Yadkin Valley’s finance department at the time of the closing, agreed that CAH’s business model was to siphon revenue from more profitable hospitals to prop up struggling hospitals.
Potts said that for the final year Yadkin Valley was open, “every day I went to work wondering if the hospital would be open at the end of the day.”
“The hospital was doomed because there was no way to resolve the lease dispute without the county caving in, which is what (CAH) expected to happen. It was willing to close those hospitals that didn’t (cave), as its track record has shown.”
Potts counts himself as fortunate that he landed a county job following the hospital closure.
His frustration with CAH remains fresh in part because the for-profit group halted compensation payments in early 2019 to hospital employees.
A federal judge awarded those payments as part of ruling in a class-action WARN lawsuit filed by three former employees due to the abrupt closing of the hospital.
In July 2017, the 142 class members were awarded a combined $660,000. The compensation ranged from $803 to $21,100 a person — representing on average about 65.7% of each former employee’s maximum potential compensation.
The bulk of the overall settlement amount was scheduled to be paid $10,000 a month for seven years, totaling $840,000.
However, Potts said the payments ended after CAH told the federal judge it no longer had the money to meet the payments.
Reassessing the need
Hughes said the county’s recent Community Health Assessment determined that 51% of the respondents surveyed disagreed with the statement that “there is good health care in Yadkin County.”
“Medicaid expansion would not provide more or better health care within the county,” Hughes said. “The only thing that would do that is more providers and better access.”
However, a study released in June determined that about 634,000 North Carolina residents would gain health-care coverage over the next three years if the state expands access to Medicaid.
The report, paid for by the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust and the Cone Health Foundation and done by George Washington University researchers, comes as the state’s lawmakers debate expansion of the state’s Medicaid program.
Medicaid already serves 2.14 million North Carolinians, representing about 21% of the state population.
The report determined that expanding Medicaid would create more than 37,000 jobs, including 20,600 in the health-care sector, by the end of 2022, as well as bring in an additional $11.7 billion in federal Medicaid funding from 2020 to 2022.
N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has claimed for years that the federal government may not be able to sustain its commitment of paying 90% of the additional Medicaid expansion administrative costs.
The other 10% would be covered by an assessment that hospitals, providers and health insurers have pledged to finance.
GOP legislative leaders, led by Berger, have chosen not to take up a Republican option introduced April 9 by state Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, that has bipartisan support.
The bill has a work requirement; federal judge have blocked a similar requirement in other states.
Austin, a Republican, said he believes that “Medicaid expansion won’t save any rural hospitals.”
“It shifts the financial burden to the taxpayer, who is less able to pay than the insurers and insured.”
Austin prefers the legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to assist rural hospitals, mostly around the Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and lowering prescription costs.
McGrath said the past five years “has proven that Yadkin County doesn’t need a hospital of the type it had when Hoots opened. It doesn’t need a highly sophisticated platform of services.”
“What a local hospital can offer is a more convenient place to receive care for many non-serious health issues.”
McGrath pondered why there has been no community or business grassroots effort to reopen Yadkin Valley or establish a similar facility.
“I don’t know whether the local community would be willing to pay for that local care, but certainly we can do better than have people drive 30 miles one way to receive care they should have access to close to home,” McGrath said.
