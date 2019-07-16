Lower expenses, higher fee income and another quarterly benefit from the federal corporate tax-rate cut enabled Wells Fargo & Co. to post a 22% increase in second-quarter net income to $5.85 billion.
The bank reported Tuesday that diluted earnings rose 32 cents to $1.30 a share.
The average forecast was $1.16 by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The net income was essentially unchanged from $5.86 billion in the first quarter.
Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.
It is the first full quarterly report since Timothy Sloan abruptly stepped down as chief executive March 28 as Wells Fargo continues its attempt to recover from a fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.
Sloan was replaced on an interim basis by Allen Parker. The bank has said it would focus on an external choice for its next CEO.
Parker told analysts during a conference call that the board and search committee do not expect to provide updates on the CEO search until a candidate is selected.
That's even though there has been a flood of media speculation about whom the bank may hire, including removing the interim tag from Parker. Several media reports suggesting that Wells Fargo is struggling to find high-quality candidates because of an expectation that it will lower compensation for the new CEO compared with Sloan.
Expenses dropped 4% to $13.45 billion.
The drop helped offset a 4% decline in loan revenue to $11.59 billion. Fee income was up 5% to $9.49 billion.
The bank’s income-tax expense was at $1.29 billion, compared with $1.81 billion a year ago.
Parker said in a brief statement that the bank "recorded strong earnings."
"We continued to make progress on our top priorities: focusing on our customers and team members; meeting the expectations of our regulators; and continuing the important transformation of our company."
Parker cited as examples an increase in referred investment assets between its community banking unit with wealth and investment management, and the Federal Reserve's approval of its capital plan for the second half of 2019.
The Fed said June 28 it did not object to Wells Fargo’s capital plan for raising its dividend and conducting another round of share repurchases.
Wells Fargo subsequently announced plans to raise its third-quarter dividend by 6 cents to 51 cents and spend up to $23.1 billion on share repurchases for the 12-month period that began July 1. Both require board of director approval, which is usually already baked in the plan.
Matthew Frankel, an analyst for The Motley Fool financial website, said that “not only did the bank beat on both the top and bottom lines, but the numbers look strong throughout the report, indicating that Wells Fargo might be successfully moving past its numerous scandals of the past few years.”
The bank set in January 2018 a target of $4 billion in expense reductions by the end of 2019. Identified areas for cost-cutting include marketing, finance, human resources, operations, technology, data and contact centers. There are plans to close up to 900 branches over the next four years.
Parker told analysts the bank will provide a more expansive expense update once the full-time CEO has been hired.
"We expect our 2019 expenses to be near the higher end of the range we specified in our previous guidance," Parker said.
"We're still at the point where the savings we're achieving are not reaching the bottom line. We anticipate this could continue next year."
The bank has announced plans to reduce its overall workforce by 5% to 10%, or by roughly 13,000 to 26,500 jobs, within three years.
The bank had a gain of 700 full-time and full-time equivalent jobs from the first to second quarter. However, it is down 1,700 full-time employees since June 30, 2018.
Wells Fargo has not mentioned specific segments or operational regions being affected. It has about 25,100 workers in the Charlotte area and 2,745 in Forsyth County.
The bank reported setting aside $503 million in its provision for loan losses, up from $452 million a year ago. The provision is a key financial metric because it affects profit.
Excluding the provision, loan revenue was down 4% to $12.09 billion.
Four of the six major fee-income categories were down year over year, including trust and investment fees, off 3% to $3.57 billion.
However, service charges rose 4% to $1.21 billion, and card fees were up 2% to $1.02 billion.
Perhaps most noteworthy was mortgage banking revenue decreasing just 2% to $758 million after tumbling 24% in the first quarter.
The bank has been the residential mortgage leader among traditional financial institutions for years, but analysts say it has lost market share to online financial institutions, such as Quicken Loans, and financial-technology companies.
The decline also likely reflected higher mortgage rates lowering demand for new and refinanced loans, though mortgage rates began to fall during the quarter.
Nonperforming assets were at $6.3 billion on June 30, compared with $7.34 billion on March 31 and $7.62 billion on June 30, 2018.
Net charge-offs were at $653 million on June 30, compared with $695 million on March 31 and $602 million on June 30, 2018.