Wells Fargo & Co. confirmed Tuesday in its first-quarter regulatory report that its handling of federal Paycheck Protection Program loans has prompted “formal and informal” inquiries from federal and state governmental agencies.
The bank also confirmed it is facing potential punitive state and federal class-action lawsuits in California, Colorado and Texas on the same matter.
“The (lawsuit) actions seek damages and injunctive relief,” the bank said.
The PPP was one of Congress’ strategies for helping small businesses survive the severe economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 21, Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and US Bancorp were sued in federal court in California by several groups of small businesses.
According to the lawsuits, the four banks processed applications for the largest loan amounts because they generated the highest fees, rather than processing them on a first-come, first-served basis as the Trump administration promised.
As a result, plaintiffs claimed thousands of small businesses entitled to loans under the program administered by the Small Business Administration were left out in the first round.
“Wells Fargo tried to cultivate public good will and to communicate they were following the law, when in fact the process was rigged so that the banks could maximize origination fees,” according to the California civil lawsuit.
The plaintiffs claim they were damaged by the Wells Fargo strategy, saying had they known, they would have pursued PPP loans with a smaller financial institution.
The banks have either declined to comment, or in US Bancorp’s case said the lawsuits “are without merit.”
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said the inquiries may be prompted in part because “I think too many large businesses with much more stable balance sheets used these loans to bolster their cash.”
“The banks were more willing to loan the funds out to the larger firms with whom they already do business.”
Gray said the lawsuits and inquiries also are a sign that “Wells Fargo still struggles with their optics when they appear to continually ignore or give backhanded treatment to the general population.”
“Whether they intended to appease their large customers at the expense of main street businesses or not, their ham-handedness has landed them in hot water again.
“Once more, the board’s ability to oversee this institution comes into question,” Gray said.
The civil lawsuits were filed about two weeks after Wells Fargo’s pledge to provide more PPP loans gained it limited relief from the asset cap overshadowing the bank.
The Federal Reserve said April 8 it has agreed to “temporarily and narrowly modify the growth restriction on Wells Fargo so that it can provide additional support to small businesses.”
Wells Fargo said April 6 its $1.93 trillion asset cap — placed by the Fed in response to the fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016 — has led it to focus efforts on lending to nonprofits and small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.
The financial proceeds that Wells Fargo makes from the two programs will not count against the cap.
However, those proceeds are required to be transferred to the U.S. Treasury or to nonprofit organizations approved by the Fed that support small businesses. The change will be in place as long as the facilities are active.
Eligible nonprofits are those that focus on serving small businesses.
In the first PPP round, Wells Fargo quickly reached its capacity of $10 billion to lend. The bank has not said publicly what its second round PPP lending cap would be.
The PPP is considered as a key part of the federal government’s $2.2 trillion stimulus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on local, state and national economies.
Small businesses can apply for low-interest loans for up to 2½ times their average monthly payroll.
The loans will be fully or partially forgiven if businesses show that the money was used to retain or rehire employees and pay some overhead expenses through June 30.
