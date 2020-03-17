The chief executive and president of Wells Fargo & Co., Charlie Scharf, had ample financial incentive to take the head job of the beleaguered bank in October.
Wells Fargo's proxy filing for fiscal 2019 disclosed Monday that Scharf received $34.28 million in total compensation even though he only joined the bank Oct. 21.
The vast majority of Scharf's compensation, at $28.79 million, came from a one-time offer of stock awards meant to make him whole from the value of restricted share rights that he forfeited when leaving his chief executive job at Bank of New York Mellon.
Scharf was paid a $5 million bonus as part of Wells Fargo's offer to him, as well as $498,084 in salary.
For 2020, Scharf is doubling his salary, going from $1.25 million at Bank of N.Y. Mellon to $2.5 million at Wells Fargo.
Wells Fargo has about 2,900 local employees, as well as 3,600 in its 32 county Triad West region and 25,100 in Charlotte.
Scharf was hired as Wells Fargo’s third chief executive since October 2016.
Scharf replaced Allen Parker, who served as interim chief executive after Timothy Sloan resigned after 2½ years in March 2019 amid increasing pressure from investors and members of Congress to resolve the bank’s multiple financial, legal and reputation woes. Parker left the bank this month.
Sloan was paid $1.57 million in salary and was set to receive $21,905 million in all other compensation.
However, the bank reported that Sloan's stock awards valued at $15 million were cancelled by the board of directors's human resources committee.
Parker was paid $1.78 million in salary, a $1.5 million bonus, $1.29 million in incentives, stock awards valued at $5 million on the date they were awarded, and total compensation of $9.6 million.
Wells Fargo said it will conduct its annual shareholder meeting on April 28 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The meeting has been accompanied in recent years by activist and shareholder protests.
For the full year, Wells Fargo’s net income was down 13% to $17.94 billion.
The bank has taken several self-inflicted reputation and financial blows since the scandal surfaced in September 2016.
On Sept. 1, 2017, the bank confirmed that at least 3.53 million checking and credit-card accounts were affected, up from the 2.1 million announced in September 2016.
On Feb. 21, 2020,Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3 billion to settle U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into fraudulent sales practices by its Community Bank division.
Counting the latest civil penalty, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016.
The biggest shadow still hanging over Wells Fargo is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.
Chief financial officer John Shrewsberry's salary was unchanged at $2 million. He received $1.15 million in incentive pay and total compensation of $12.44 million.
Mary Mack, chief executive of the bank's consumer and small business banking division, received a 20.8% raise in salary to $1.71 million as she took on additional management responsibilities. She was paid $1.38 million in incentive pay and total compensation of $10.5 million, up 22.4%.
Perry Pelos, chief executive of commercial banking, received a 17.2% raise in salary to $1.71 million. He was paid $1.18 million in incentives and total compensation of $10.4 million, up 16.3%.
Saul Van Beurden, head of technology, was paid $735,632 in salary, a $2.4 million bonus, $1 million in incentives and total compensation of $10.37 million. It was his first year as being listed as a top-five executive.
There are three shareholders proposals submitted for the meeting, all of which the board advises a vote against.
The first would make any bylaw amendment approved by the board subject to a non-binding shareholder vote "as soon as practical."
The second would require the board to provide a report on who is eligible for employee incentive-pay compensation.
The third would require the board to report on the bank's global median gender/racial pay gap, defined as the difference between male and female median earnings.
