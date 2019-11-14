Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday it will experience another executive team shakeup when general counsel Allen Parker, who served as interim chief executive for seven months, leaves the bank on March 31.
The bank said in a brief statement that Parker is departing "to pursue other business opportunities," and that a search for his successor is under way.
Parker joined the bank in March 2017 in the general counsel role. He returned to those duties after former Bank of New York Mellon chief executive Charles Scharf took over as chief executive Oct. 21.
Scharf thanked Parker for "demonstrating exemplary leadership, both in moving the company forward during an important period in our history, and in his active engagement with team members and all stakeholders."
Parker expressed confidence in Scharf as chief executive.
"I am confident that Wells Fargo today is in good stead and getting better every day," Parker said. "I look forward to my next business adventure."
Wells Fargo has about 2,900 local employees, as well as 3,600 in its 32 county Triad West region and 25,100 in Charlotte.
Scharf will be Wells Fargo’s third chief executive in the past three years.
Parker served as interim chief executive after Timothy Sloan resigned after 2½ years in March amid increasing pressure from investors and members of Congress to resolve the bank’s multiple financial, legal and reputation woes.
In October 2016, Sloan replaced John Stumpf, who was allowed to retire as chairman and chief executive a month after the fraudulent customer account scandal erupted in September 2016.
Scharf has said he recognizes the daunting challenge of rebuilding trust in the midst of a three-year customer-account scandal hanging over the bank.
However, Scharf, 54, said the opportunity to run a Big Four national bank and restore it to its previous “highly respected” status proved irresistible.
That and a doubling of his annual salary from Bank of New York Mellon to $2.5 million and the opportunity to receive nearly $23 million in total compensation.
“The company itself obviously has a series of extraordinary businesses and there is no difference now,” Scharf told analysts when his hiring was announced.
“There are challenges and the company is clearly focused on putting them behind us. I won’t come in with any preconceived notions.
“My job is to ensure that work continues to get done while we build upon the strengths of the business,” Scharf said.
Scharf said his first task will be addressing concerns from federal regulators about how Wells Fargo is resolving the fraudulent customer-account scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016.
On Sept. 1, 2017, Wells Fargo confirmed that at least 3.53 million checking and credit card accounts were affected by the scandal.
The scandal and the bank’s overall sales practices have been investigated by the U.S. Consumer Bureau of Financial Protection, U.S. Justice Department, U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission, U.S. Labor Department, various state attorneys general and Congress.
Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $4 billion to date to settle various regulatory disputes since the fall of 2016.
The biggest shadow hanging over Wells Fargo is the Federal Reserve’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that does not allow the bank to increase its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.
Timothy Sloan, who resigned in March as chief executive, said Jan. 15 that the cap will remain in place through at least the end of 2019.
“We know we have a series of regulatory issues that we need to complete the work on,” Scharf said. “That is clearly our first priority and has been our first priority, and we don’t want to miss a beat on that.”
CFRA Research analyst Kenneth Leon said Scharf “will be tested by the challenges that the bank still faces, including the Fed’s asset freeze ... and other bank regulators examining compliance issues.”
“The question remains whether Wells Fargo will move in a new direction with its strategy. We do not see new leadership as a disruptive change agent to where Wells Fargo is today, but will make incremental changes over the next 12 months.”
Alex Ross, a bankruptcy specialist for Wells Fargo in Minneapolis and a member of the pro-worker advocacy group Committee for Better Banks, called on Scharf to “implement bold change ... to transform Wells Fargo’s culture so the bank can move past its scandals and satisfy regulators’ concerns.”
“Wells Fargo bank workers sounded the alarm on the fake accounts scandal. His predecessors made incremental shifts that kept Wells Fargo’s toxic work culture in place.
“Mr. Scharf has an opportunity to actually listen to us, help us feel safe enough to steer the bank toward better consumer protections, and actually be open to hearing when management is behaving dangerously.”
