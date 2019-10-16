The retail sales-practices scandal that has overshadowed Wells Fargo & Co. for the past three years does not appear to have a short-term ending in sight related to quarterly accruals, executives told analysts Tuesday.
Wells Fargo has increased for at least the fourth time the amount of money it needs to set aside for a potential accruals shortfall related to potential losses from legal actions.
The bank set aside a $1.6 billion funding accrual in the third quarter following an $800 million accrual in the second quarter.
The latest accrual contributed to Wells Fargo reporting a 26% decline in third-quarter net income to $4.04 billion.
The bank reported in July that the high end of its latest shortfall estimate was $3.9 billion as of June 30. The bank has not yet posted a supplemental regulatory quarterly filing that would provide the updated total as of Sept. 30.
The current amount is nearly double the $2.2 billion projected as of Sept. 30, 2018.
Morningstar analyst Eric Compton asked the executives during the quarterly earnings conference call: “Do you get a sense we’re starting to get more toward the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to this (accruals)?”
“Should we start to see this, the legal reserve estimates start to trend down? Is that your sense?”
John Shrewsberry, Wells Fargo’s chief financial officer, responded by saying “we really can’t provide anything in the way of color on this.”
“As you know, we don’t provide information as to the portion of our reserves that’s applicable to any particular litigation or other items and with regard to the (Justice Department) and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations that began in 2016.”
“Our discussions with the DOJ and SEC are on-going and when we have more information to disclose, we’ll, of course, do so,” Shrewsberry said.
Allen Parker, Wells Fargo’s interim chief executive, was asked by Raymond James analyst David Long about future litigation losses “and that it seems to be rising in most course.”
“Do you have that number? What the number may be here as of Sept. 30?”
Parker said that “the number will keep being refined until we file the (quarterly report), which will happen in a couple of weeks.”
“So be on the lookout for that for the latest, which will include everything we know up until that day.”
The third-quarter report is expected to be the last with Parker in charge. The new chief executive, former Bank of New York Mellon chief executive Charles Scharf, will take over Monday.
Scharf said his first task will be addressing concerns from federal regulators about how Wells Fargo is resolving the fraudulent customer-account scandal.
On Sept. 1, 2017, Wells Fargo confirmed that at least 3.53 million checking and credit-card accounts were affected by the scandal.
Along with the Justice and SEC officials, the Consumer Bureau of Financial Protection, U.S. Labor Department, various state attorneys general and Congress have investigated the bank’s overall sales practices.
Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $4 billion to date to settle various regulatory disputes since the fall of 2016.
The biggest shadow hanging over Wells Fargo is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that does not allow the bank to increase its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.
Sloan said Jan. 15 that the cap will remain in place through at least the end of 2019.
Parker said Tuesday that “the feedback that we are getting from the Fed on a constant basis is enabling us to continue to make progress in terms of responding to their expectations.”
“We’re a good ways down the road, but I think it’s fair to say that we have a substantial amount of additional work to do, and of course at the same time, we’ve designed and implemented and we’re constantly working — doing to enhance our new risk management framework.
“That’s fundamentally transforming how we manage risk every day throughout the organization in a way that I would describe as much more comprehensive integrated and consistent, and at the same time, we’re enhancing frontline risk, independent risk management and the audit function,” Parker said.
Parker added that “we can ensure multiple layers of review and better visibility into issues as they emerge, and obviously the goal of all this is to prevent the occurrence of the kinds of issues that we had in the past.”
