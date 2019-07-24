The board of directors of Wells Fargo & Co. declared Tuesday a quarterly common stock dividend of 51 cents per share.
The dividend is payable Sept. 1 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 9. The dividend was increased by 6 cents.
Wells Fargo has been approved by the Federal Reserve to make up to $23.1 billion of common stock repurchases from July 1 to June 30, 2020.
The board said Tuesday it has increased the bank’s authority to repurchase common stock by an additional 350 million shares. Wells Fargo has approximately 4.4 billion shares outstanding.