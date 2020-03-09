The chairwoman of Wells Fargo & Co., Betsy Duke, became Sunday the latest top bank official to step down related to the fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced publicly in September 2016.
The bank issued a statement Monday announcing the resignations of Duke and board member James Quigley.
Duke had served as chairwoman since January 2018 and was vice chairwoman from October 2016 to December 2017.
Duke replaced Stephan Sanger as chair, who replaced John Stumpf, who was allowed to retire as chairman and chief executive by the bank in October 2016.
Charles Noski takes over as Wells Fargo's chairman, the fourth since the scandal went public. He joined the board in June. He is a retired vice chairman and former chief financial officer of Bank of America Corp.
The resignations of Duke and Quigley came three days before they were scheduled to testify at 10 a.m. Wednesday at a U.S. House Financial Services committee following a committee report released Wednesday that lambasted the bank's response to regulatory orders since the scandal erupted.
The summation of the 113-page report is that the bank has failed to fully comply with five regulatory orders issued in response to the scandal. It was based partly on internal Wells Fargo memos and e-mail exchanges.
A summation of the report determined “the potential for widespread consumer harm still remains at Wells Fargo.”
Both Duke and Quigley were on the board prior to September 2016. Their resignations leave just John Baker II, Donald James and Suzanne Vautrinot as the only pre-scandal members still serving on the 14-member board.
The report — titled “The real Wells Fargo: board & management failures, consumer abuses and ineffective regulatory oversight” — represents a yearlong investigation into Wells Fargo’s compliance with regulatory orders made in 2016 and 2018.
Chief executive Charlie Scharf is scheduled to appear before the committee at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Waters said the report confirms her belief that Wells Fargo is “a reckless megabank with an ineffective board and management that has exhibited an egregious pattern of consumer abuses.”
On Thursday, she called for the resignation of Duke and Quigley. “They failed in their responsibilities as board members, and they should be shown the door,” Bloomberg News quoted Waters as saying.
Duke and Quigley said in a statement that they "believe our decision will facilitate the bank’s and the new CEO’s ability to turn the page and avoid distraction that could impede the bank’s future progress.”
"Out of continued loyalty to Wells Fargo and on-going commitment to serve our customers and employees, we recommended to our colleagues on the board that we step down from our leadership roles and they have accepted our resignation from the board."
The resignations of Duke and Quigley were similar in tone to the departure of chief executive Timothy Sloan, who also cited a desire to help the bank more forward when he retired amid congressional and advocate pressures in March 2019.
Duke and Quigley said they believe they had made progress in "strengthening the bank's culture and controls," including by hiring Scharf as chief executive in October and adding other external executive management members.
"As the markets face increasing volatility, a strong Wells Fargo is needed now more than ever," they said.
Scharf said in the statement that Duke and Quigley "have helped the bard navigate significant challenges relating to the sales practices issues, and they began the hard work of instituting necessary changes in leadership, governance, compensation programs and our business model that form the foundation on which we are continuing to rebuild the trust we’ve lost."
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker, said the latest Wells Fargo resignations "were an appropriate move ... given the board’s primary function being oversight of the banks’ administration, representing stakeholders."
"I was shocked to read that chairwoman Duke was confused by having banking regulators send her and the board their report with suggested actions that needed to be taken by the bank. While a board generally adopts a hands off policy in day to day operations while a company is functioning as it should, they are there to step in when things go awry."
Gray said he is disappointed that additional executive and board departures became necessary.
"I had hoped that the bank had reached a turning point and maybe now it has, but those of us who remember the Wachovia of old just shake our heads," Gray said.
Sloan criticized
Wells Fargo has 3,600 employees in its 32-county Triad West region, including 2,900 locally. It has 25,100 employees in Charlotte.
The bank acknowledged in 2017 the opening and issuing of at least 3.53 million unauthorized checking and savings accounts, debit cards and credit cards between 2009 and October 2016.
Although the bulk of the fraudulent accounts were established in California and Arizona, the bank has said it cannot rule out that 38,722 unauthorized customer accounts were established in North Carolina and 23,327 in South Carolina.
Sloan, who resigned after 2½ years in the role, drew much of the scrutiny in the report.
The report cited that Sloan “gave inaccurate and misleading testimony to Congress” during a March 2019 Finance committee hearing in which he discussed the bank’s efforts to fix its customer-account problems. Waters said she is considering asking the U.S. Justice Department to review Sloan’s comments.
“Key leaders at Wells Fargo were focused on lifting the Federal Reserve’s asset cap, rather than addressing the company’s systemic risk management weaknesses,” according to the report.
The biggest shadow still hanging over Wells Fargo is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.
“Wells Fargo has clearly demonstrated an unwillingness and inability to stop harming its customers, so this committee is working overtime to make sure consumers are never subjected to the types of abuses and failures committed by this megabank again,” Waters said.
Federal regulators criticized
Green said the report “demonstrates not only that Wells Fargo is failing to comply with the terms of multiple settlement agreements dating back to 2016 and 2018, but also that our federal regulators have simply failed to enforce those agreements, despite having ample tools and authorities under existing law to do so.”
The report cited a concerning lack of action and oversight from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Reserve as Wells Fargo conducted the fraudulent business practices at the heart of the scandal.
“The status quo is unacceptable and must not continue,” Green said.
“Wells Fargo must be held to its obligations to restore those whom it has harmed, and it must end the abuses of consumers, as well as the conditions of the bank that have allowed and promoted such abuses.”
The report found Wells Fargo executives, led by Sloan, responded to the regulatory orders with actions “that reflect an unwillingness to take seriously the bank’s obligations under the 2016 Sales Practices Consent Orders to fully compensate harmed consumers and fix its internal controls.”
One example cited was Duke, then acting as vice chairwoman in November 2017, questioned why she was being included in letters from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau requesting bank actions on regulatory orders.
Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting said in a statement Thursday that “Wells Fargo Bank’s treatment of its customers and employees and its failure to promptly correct identified deficiencies under its previous management are unacceptable for this or any other bank.”
“While the bank still has much work ahead, we are encouraged by the leadership and focus on regulatory matters by the bank’s new chief executive,” Otting said.
Republican members of the House Finance committee issued their own analysis of the report Thursday. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., is the GOP leader on the committee.
Republicans agreed with the assessment that “Wells Fargo’s uniquely flawed structure and gross mismanagement have stunted the company’s response to the scandal.”
They also blamed lax regulators under the Obama administration for “being slow to recognize the risk,” allowing the scandal to become as widespread as it did.
“Wells Fargo was no closer to complying with the regulators’ consent orders when (former chief executive) Tim Sloan resigned in March 2019 than when his team took over in 2016,” according to the GOP statement. “The management team of company insiders failed to understand the scope of the company’s problems when Sloan took charge in 2016.
“A deficit of in-house risk management expertise stalled the company’s efforts to remediate customers and develop a risk management plan.
“Now, the firm’s regulators — the CFPB, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve — are making up for lost time under new (Trump administration) leadership.”
