A management shake-up in Wells Fargo & Co. has left the bank searching for a new chief executive of its wealth and investment management unit.
The bank confirmed Wednesday recent media speculation of major changes as part of chief executive Charlie Scharf putting his fingerprints on key operations.
Jon Weiss has left his role as leader of the wealth and investment management division to take the same role with the corporate and investment banking unit, which has been spun out of the wholesale banking unit.
The bulk of Wells Fargo’s non-retail operations and its 2,900 employees in Winston-Salem involve wealth and investment services. The unit includes Wells Fargo Advisors, The Private Bank, Abbot Downing and Wells Fargo Asset Management.
Mike Weinbach, who most recently served as chief executive of Chase Home Lending at JPMorgan Chase, will join Wells Fargo in early May as the chief executive of consumer lending.
The restructuring involves creating five lines of business operations, each with its own chief executive and each represented on the bank’s operating committee.
The changes are “designed to create a flatter line of business organizational structure and provide leaders with clear authority, accountability and responsibility,” the bank said in a news release.
The bank has hired Michael Cleary from Santander US for its sales practices oversight and management group “that will establish an integrated and consistent approach to sales practice monitoring, analytics and reporting across the company.”
The shake-up is part of Wells Fargo’s latest attempt at restoring customers, analyst and investor confidence as it tries to recover from the fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.
“These changes create the right structure to build our businesses over the long term and increase our ability to successfully execute on our top priority, which is the risk, regulatory and control work,” Scharf said. “I am confident that this organizational model and our strengthened risk and control foundation will bring greater focus and accountability to the company.”
Bowman Gray IV, an independent stockbroker based in Winston-Salem, said anything Wells Fargo “can do to improve accountability and corporate governance is very necessary ... after their unethical practices were unearthed in 2016.
“Additionally, all companies that wish to grow cannot rely on doing things the way they have always done them. It is only prudent to adjust the sails, sometimes dramatically,” Gray said..
“Hopefully this will all result in a better customer experience and subsequently, a better public image.”
The remaining line-of-business CEOs are:
- Mary Mack, who is Wells Fargo’s top executive in Charlotte. Her responsibilities have expanded from running the consumer banking unit to adding small business banking. She gains additional responsibilities for deposits and a new digital team focused on acquiring and servicing new customers through digital channels.
- Perry Pelos will become the head of the commercial banking unit. He will be tasked with both relationship and product responsibilities in serving businesses with annual sales generally in excess of $5 million. He will also oversee the commercial capital and Treasury management units, and business and middle market banking, and government and institutional banking .
Wells Fargo also said it is creating a strategy, digital platform and Innovation group that will have its own chief executive.
