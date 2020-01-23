Federal banking regulators ordered Thursday a $17.5 million fine against former Wells Fargo chairman and chief executive John Stumpf for his role in the 2016 fraudulent customer accounts scandal.
Stumpf agreed to a prohibition order, which includes a lifetime ban from the banking industry.
The largest fine of $25 million was assessed to Carrie Tolstedt, the head of Wells Fargo’s community bank, who was retroactively fired with cause shortly after the scandal surfaced in September 2016.
Altogether, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued fines totaling $58.5 million to eight former Wells Fargo executives.
Stumpf and two other executives agreed to settlements with the OCC, while the other five, including Tolstedt, received notices of charges. It is the first time federal regulators have issued individuals fines related to the scandal.
The bank said the scandal has affected at least 3.53 million checking and credit-card accounts.
“The root cause of the sales practices misconduct problem was the Community Bank’s business model, which imposed intentionally unreasonable sales goals and unreasonable pressure on its employees to meet those goals and fostered an atmosphere that perpetuated improper and illegal conduct,” the OCC said in its complaint.
“The Community Bank’s business model was highly profitable because it resulted in a greater number of legitimate sales than would have been possible without the unreasonable sales goals and sales pressure.
“Community Bank management intimidated and badgered employees to meet unattainable sales goals year after year, including by monitoring employees daily or hourly and reporting their sales performance to their managers, subjecting employees to hazing-like abuse, and threatening to terminate and actually terminating employees for failure to meet the goals.”
The bank fired as many as 5,300 of those lower-level employees over five years.
Bank spokeswoman Mary Eshet told The Charlotte Observer in September 2016 that the rank-and-file workers were terminated between January 2011 and March 2016, with the number of firings declining since 2013. The bank declined to provide specific details on where employees were fired.
A Wells Fargo workers’ advocacy group, Committee for Better Banks, said the fines are “a step toward accountability at the company.”
“But these charges on their own will not bring justice for employees who were unfairly scapegoated,” committee member Patrick Creaven said. He worked for the bank for five years in Concord, Calif.
“Frontline bank workers were the first to sound the alarm on the company’s widespread fraud, yet Wells Fargo continues to lay off thousands of these employees as part of a broader strategy to cut costs.”
Stumpf’s role
Stumpf was allowed to retire by the bank in October 2016, shortly after an appearance before a U.S. Senate financial services committee in which he was lambasted for his lax oversight over the scandal. He served nearly seven years as chairman and nine years as chief executive.
The OCC said that in filing the notice of charges and entering into settlements, it considered “the culpability of these individuals and their financial resources, including compensation previously clawed back by the bank.”
Altogether, the bank clawed back $69 million in compensation from Stumpf and $67 million from Tolstedt.
“The actions announced by the OCC ... reinforce the agency’s expectations that management and employees of national banks and federal savings associations provide fair access to financial services, treat customers fairly, and comply with applicable laws and regulations,” Joseph Otting, head of the OCC, said in a statement.
The scandal erupted publicly in September 2016 when Wells Fargo agreed to pay a combined $185 million in fines to resolve regulatory complaints.
Overall, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $4 billion to date to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016.
The OCC accused Stumpf of providing lax oversight of Tolstedt and the Community Bank division, saying he failed to challenge the division’s sales practices and “neglected to adequately inform himself about the reasonableness of the sales goals and the pressure in the Community Bank.”
“(Stumpf) failed to respond to numerous warning signs, including many team member complaints submitted directly to his office regarding sales pressure, fear of termination for not meeting unreasonable sales goals, and illegal and unethical sales activity across the Community Bank.”
Placing blame
In April 2017, Wells Fargo’s board of directors officially placed the bulk of the blame for its customer fraud account scandal on Tolstedt and Stumpf.
It determined a decentralized “run it like you own it” attitude toward its community banking unit was the root cause behind a fraudulent customer account scandal that significantly stained the bank’s once-sterling reputation.
The board said “the investigation identifies cultural, structural and leadership issues as root causes of improper sales practices.”
Tolstedt and other community bank leaders “were unwilling to change the sales model or recognize it as the root cause of the problem.”
The OCC said the eight executives “failed to adequately perform their duties and responsibilities, which contributed to the bank’s systemic problems with sales practices misconduct from 2002 until October 2016.
“The misconduct of these individuals allowed the practices to continue for years, affecting millions of bank customers and thousands of lower-level bank employees.”
The OCC is requesting permission to apply a prohibition order and industry ban to Claudia Russ Anderson, community bank group risk officer, and Tolstedt.
“Throughout her career, Ms. Tolstedt acted with the utmost integrity and concern for doing the right thing,” said Enu Mainigi, a lawyer who represents Tolstedt told The Associated Press. “A full and fair examination of the facts will vindicate Carrie.”
The respondents may request a hearing challenging the allegations and relief sought by the OCC.
Wells Fargo response
Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf said in a statement sent to employees Thursday that the “OCC’s actions are consistent with my belief that we should hold ourselves and individuals accountable.”
Scharf took over as chief executive Oct. 21, coming over from Bank of New York Mellon as the fourth executive to serve in that Wells Fargo role since September 2016.
“They also are consistent with our belief that significant parts of the operating model of our community bank were flawed,” Scharf said. “At the time of the sales practices issues, the company did not have in place the appropriate people, structure, processes, controls or culture to prevent the inappropriate conduct.
“This was inexcusable. Our customers and you all deserved more from the leadership of this company.”
The biggest shadow hanging over Wells Fargo is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.
Among legal and regulatory entities investigating the bank’s overall sales practices are U.S. Justice Department, Securities and Exchange Commission, the Consumer Bureau of Financial Protection, U.S. Labor Department, various state attorneys general and several congressional committees.
Scharf said the bank is “reviewing today’s filings and will determine what, if any, further action by the company is appropriate with respect to any of the named individuals.”
“Wells Fargo will not make any remaining compensation payments that may be owed to these individuals while we review the filings.”
