The minimum wage for Wells Fargo & Co. employees in the Triad and Charlotte is being increased by $1 to $16 an hour.
The bank said Wednesday it is raising its minimum wage across operations nationwide by the end of the year, with some locations, such as New York and San Francisco, gaining up to a $5-an-hour raise to $20.
The level of increase is based on various factors, including the cost of living in each market.
“Companies have an obligation to help communities and employees reach their potential,” chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a statement.
“An important part of this is ensuring we are doing our part to pay employees at a rate which recognizes the difference in cost of living across the country.”
The change will increase pay for more than 20,000 U.S.-based employees. It wasn’t immediately available how many that would be in the bank’s 2,900 local employees, as well as 3,600 in its 32-county Triad West region, and 25,100 in Charlotte.
The bank raised its minimum wage from $13.50 to $15 in March 2018 partly response to the federal corporate-tax rate cut that was signed into law in December 2017.
Wells Fargo said it will evaluate the hourly pay for employees whose pay is at or near the new minimum hourly wages.
Earlier this year, the bank said that restricted share rights had vested for about 250,000 global employees who received those awards in 2018.
The average vesting amount per full-time employees was $2,400 pre-tax.
Wells Fargo is among a limited number of corporations that have given a second increase to its minimum wage since the federal corporate tax-rate cut went into effect.
Bank of America Corp. said in November that it would raise its minimum wage from $17 to $20 an hour by the end of the first quarter of 2020. Since 2010, the bank has increased its minimum wage by more than $8 an hour.
Fifth Third Bancorp increased its minimum wage from $12 to $15 in January 2018 to $18 in October 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.