Wells Fargo & Co. agreed Friday to pay $3 billion to settle U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into fraudulent sales practices by its Community Bank division.
The investigation period covers from 2002 until the scandal on customer-account practices erupted publicly in September 2016. At that time, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a combined $185 million in fines to resolve regulatory complaints.
Wells Fargo has agreed as part of the $3 billion fine to establish a $500 million "Fair Fund for the benefit of investors who were harmed by the conduct covered in the agreement."
The bank acknowledged in 2017 the opening and issuing of at least 3.53 million unauthorized checking and savings accounts, debit cards and credit cards between 2009 and October 2016.
Although the bulk of the fraudulent accounts were established in California and Arizona, the bank has told the Charlotte Observer it cannot rule out that 38,722 unauthorized customer accounts were established in North Carolina and 23,327 in South Carolina.
Counting the latest civil penalty, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016.
To put the latest civil penalty, and overall fines, into perspective, Wells Fargo reported Jan. 14 that for fiscal 2019, its net income was down 13% to $17.94 billion.
The bulk of Wells Fargo’s non-retail operations and its 2,900 employees in Winston-Salem involve wealth and investment services. The unit includes Wells Fargo Advisors, The Private Bank, Abbot Downing and Wells Fargo Asset Management.
The biggest shadow still hanging over Wells Fargo is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.
The Justice agreement resolves the criminal investigation into sales practice activities. No criminal charges will be filed against Wells Fargo "provided Wells Fargo abides by all the terms of the agreement."
Importantly, the settlements do not prevent the departments from prosecuting current and former employees at a later date
A Justice statement said Wells Fargo has "admitted that it collected millions of dollars in fees and interest to which the company was not entitled, harmed the credit ratings of certain customers, and unlawfully misused customers’ sensitive personal information, including customers’ means of identification."
“When companies cheat to compete, they harm customers and other competitors,” said deputy assistant attorney general Michael Granston of the department’s Civil Division.“This settlement holds Wells Fargo accountable for tolerating fraudulent conduct that is remarkable both for its duration and scope, and for its blatant disregard of customer’s private information."
Andrew Murray, a U.S. attorney for the Western District of N.C., said the $3 billion civil penalty "is appropriate given the staggering size, scope and duration of Wells Fargo’s illicit conduct, which spanned well over a decade."
Murray said bank officials "caves to the pernicious forces of greed, and puts its own interests ahead of those of the customers it claims to serve."
'Reprehensible' conduct
Charlie Scharf, who recently took over as Wells Fargo's fourth chief executive since the scandal surfaced, said in a statement that “the conduct at the core of today’s settlements — and the past culture that gave rise to it — are reprehensible and wholly inconsistent with the values on which Wells Fargo was built."
"While today’s announcement is a significant step in bringing this chapter to a close, there’s still more work we must do to rebuild the trust we lost."
Wells Fargo had fully accrued the $3 billion for the civil penalty by Dec. 31.
The bank said Jan. 14 it took in the fourth quarter an already declared $1.5 billion in litigation accruals “for a variety of matters, including previously disclosed retail sales practices matters,” John Shrewsberry, the bank’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.
In August, the bank increased for at least the third time the amount of money it needs to set aside for potential accruals shortfall related to potential losses from legal actions. The bank reported the high end of its shortfall estimate at that time was $3.9 billion, up from $2.2 billion projected in September 2018.
The SEC said in a statement it had charged Wells Fargo with "misleading investors about the success of its core business strategy at a time when it was opening fake accounts for unknowing customers and selling unnecessary products that went unused."
Cross-selling practices
The SEC noted that the bank's cross-selling practices with customers were at the heart of the scandal.
"Wells Fargo publicly touted to investors the success of its Community Bank’s “cross-sell” strategy — selling additional financial products to its existing customers – which it characterized as a key component of its financial success," the SEC said.
According to the order, from 2002 to 2016, Wells Fargo opened millions of accounts of financial products that were unauthorized or fraudulent.
The Community Bank also pressured customers to buy products they did not need and would not use. The order finds that these accounts were opened through sales practices inconsistent with Wells Fargo’s investor disclosures regarding its purported needs-based selling model.
“Wells Fargo repeatedly misled investors, including through a misleading performance metric, about what it claimed to be the cornerstone of its Community Bank business model and its ability to grow revenue and earnings,” said Stephanie Avakian, co-director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.
“This settlement holds Wells Fargo responsible for its fraud and furthers the SEC’s goal of returning funds to harmed investors.”
Fines for past executives
On Jan. 23, federal banking regulators ordered a $17.5 million fine against former Wells Fargo chairman and chief executive John Stumpf for his role in the scandal. Stumpf agreed to a prohibition order, which includes a lifetime ban from the banking industry.
The largest fine of $25 million was assessed to Carrie Tolstedt, the head of Wells Fargo’s community bank, who was retroactively fired with cause shortly after the scandal surfaced in September 2016.
Altogether, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued fines totaling $58.5 million to eight former Wells Fargo executives.
Stumpf and two other executives agreed to settlements with the OCC, while the other five, including Tolstedt, received notices of charges. It is the first time federal regulators have issued individuals fines related to the scandal.
“The root cause of the sales practices misconduct problem was the Community Bank’s business model, which imposed intentionally unreasonable sales goals and unreasonable pressure on its employees to meet those goals and fostered an atmosphere that perpetuated improper and illegal conduct,” the OCC said in its complaint.
“The Community Bank’s business model was highly profitable because it resulted in a greater number of legitimate sales than would have been possible without the unreasonable sales goals and sales pressure.
“Community Bank management intimidated and badgered employees to meet unattainable sales goals year after year, including by monitoring employees daily or hourly and reporting their sales performance to their managers, subjecting employees to hazing-like abuse, and threatening to terminate and actually terminating employees for failure to meet the goals."
The bank fired as many as 5,300 of those lower-level employees over five years.
Cultural, leadership issues
In April 2017, Wells Fargo’s board of directors officially placed the bulk of the blame for its customer fraud account scandal on Tolstedt and Stumpf.
It determined a decentralized “run it like you own it” attitude toward its community banking unit was the root cause behind a fraudulent customer account scandal that significantly stained the bank’s once-sterling reputation.
The board said “the investigation identifies cultural, structural and leadership issues as root causes of improper sales practices.”
Tolstedt and other community bank leaders “were unwilling to change the sales model or recognize it as the root cause of the problem.”
The OCC is requesting permission to apply a prohibition order and industry ban to Anderson and Tolstedt.
Among other legal and regulatory entities investigating the bank’s overall sales practices are the Consumer Bureau of Financial Protection, U.S. Labor Department, various state attorneys general and several congressional committees.
