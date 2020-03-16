The fourth in a series of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center facilities in High Point has been sold for $19.13 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The Premier Medical Plaza at 4515 Premier Drive has exchanged hands from affiliate of Welltower, a real-estate investment group that focuses on healthcare and elderly care facilities.
The plaza is on a 10.4-acre tract and was built in 2008. It is the site for Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated Asthma and Allergy Associates, Behavioral Medicine and Heart and Vascular.
The previous most recent sale involving a Wake Forest Baptist facility in High Point occurred March 7 when High Point Family Practice property at 905 Phillips Ave. was sold for $2.17 million.
The seller is Family Medicine Partners LLC, while the buyer was Cyrus Max Commercial LLC.
The most expensive of the four property sales was registered Feb. 18 when a 12.97-acre property at 1814 Westchester Drive was sold for $24.75 million.
The property contains an internal medicine center of Wake Forest Baptist and other medical clinics.
The buyer is GMR High Point LLC, an affiliate of Global Medical REIT of Bethesda, Md. The seller is CHC Realty LLC of High Point. The property once served as the headquarters for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. before it moved to Thomasville.
On Dec. 30, a Florida commercial real-estate group spent $8.25 million on the properties at 1400 and 1500 E. Hartley Drive.
The buyer is High Point Medical Building LLC of Boca Raton, Fla., while the seller is Oak Hollow Development LLC of High Point.
The 1400 E. Hartley property, consisting of 3.98 acres, is a Wake Forest Baptist ophthalmology clinic branded as Oak Hollow. It was known formerly as Cornerstone Eye Care. The 1500 E. Hartley property is a vacant 1.21-acre lot.
Wake Forest Baptist acquired High Point Regional Health System in September 2018.
The High Point system serves more than 300,000 people each year. That total includes Kernersville — a market shared by the Triad’s four hospitals (Cone Health, Forsyth Medical Center, High Point Medical and Wake Forest Baptist).
The sale of at least four High Point properties where Wake Forest Baptist is the tenant follows a larger trend of out-of-state real-estate groups buying medical facility properties in the Triad.
For example, a high-profile Chicago medical real-estate investment trust spent $83.86 million in October to buy seven Forsyth County properties that Novant Health Inc. leases.
The most expensive was an affiliate of MB Real Estate spending $33.4 million for the Winston-Salem Health Care facility at 250 Charlois Blvd.
Other properties in that purchase package included: Forsyth Internal Medicine facility at 1381 Westgate Center Drive; Salem Family Medicine facility at 105 Vest Mill Circle; Cardiology facility at 186 Kimel Park Drive; Novant’s pharmacy facility at 255 Charlois Blvd.; Novant's Forsyth Pediatrics office at 1351 Westgate Center Drive; Lewisville Family Medicine facility at 1225 Lewisville-Clemmons Road.
MB Real Estate affiliates also spent in May a combined $32.82 million on four medical properties in Forsyth, led by the facility at 200 Robinhood Medical Plaza.
Altogether, the MB Real Estate affiliates have spent a combined $124.85 million on the 13 Triad properties since May.
John H. Boyd, with site-selection firm The Boyd Co. of Princeton, N.J., said medical facility real estate in the Triad have become as attractive as their commercial and industrial counterparts.
“Strong economic, demographic and technological drivers are in all place now, providing strong tailwinds to the growing healthcare REIT activity being seen now in the Triad,” Boyd said.
“Especially attractive real-estate investments are outpatient medical office buildings, due to the growing demand for a more patient-centered healthcare delivery.
Boyd said the “greying of the U.S. population materially increases the healthcare demand from seniors.”
“Other trends being factored: new healthcare building construction around the country is not nearly keeping pace with demand; and the fact that since Affordable Care Act went into effect, millions of Americans that did not have access to health insurance now do and are showing up at doctors' offices in record numbers.
“With more covered patients and more dependable foot traffic there are more payments coming into the system and less risk of default on rents and landlord debt,” Boyd said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.