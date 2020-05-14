When our COVID-19 crisis is over, millions of older Americans will be deciding whether they should go back to work or retire. Certainly, many large companies, discovering they don’t need as many workers, will offer attractive “buy out” packages to encourage their most senior employees to retire.
Many smaller businesses may downsize or even never reopen. Despite laws against age discrimination, higher-paid older workers are often the first to be let go. And then there are all those who discovered, despite the stay-in-place inconvenient restrictions, that they were much happier avoiding the demands of their workplaces, including the often unpleasant daily commute.
Today’s seniors are working longer. There are many more workers debating the retirement decision. Thirty percent of the 65–74 age group are in today’s work force compared to only 20 percent when their parents were the same age. Making the retirement decision for those who have a choice is often difficult.
There are two crucial components — one psychological and one financial.
Do you enjoy your work?
Clients come to see me because they want to know if they can afford to retire. Before we tackle the numbers, I ask them how much do they enjoy working?
If they really dislike their job, I encourage them to quit by telling them “life is too short to go to a job you despise every day.”
One important question: How will you handle 20 or 30 years of unemployment?
It is estimated that about one out of four who retire this year will live to their 90s. Almost everyone thinking about retirement knows what they want to retire “from” but many are conflicted about what they want to retire “to.”
I have met many retirees who easily settle in to a busy active lifestyle. Yet, for others it is much harder to fill all their new leisure hours — they miss the companionship and the emotional support available at work.
When the decision to retire becomes a serious option the question is often simply “Can I afford it?” One basic recommendation is to have 10 times as much in savings as your final salary when you retire. Theoretically, drawing down 5% of your savings annually and your social security payments should enable you to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.
However, I encourage seniors who can afford it to forego social security payments until age 70 if they are in good health and if their parents lived into their 80s or 90s. For each year that you delay until age 70 Social Security payments go up 8% plus annual cost-of-living Increases. The difference between taking Social Security as early as age 62 and as late as age 70 is a whopping 76%.
It is especially important that women take full advantage of smart savings strategies during their working years. This year the maximum contribution for age 50 or over is $25,500 for a 401(k) or 403(b) plan and $7,000 for a Roth or traditional IRA,
Older women face a triple economic threat. As a group they have longer lifespans, lower lifetime earnings and a large majority of women are alone at the end of their lives because of widowhood, divorce, or they never married.
Given that large company U.S. stocks have averaged 10% a year for the last 30 years most retirement savings should be invested in stocks or stock mutual funds. A good “safe” place to invest is in income annuities that guarantee lifetime payouts as Social Security does. (They are the only annuities I ever recommend.)
Of course, the income annuity’s big risk is a premature death. Still it is a good substitute for the record low interest rates paid by U.S. government bonds and CDs. It is an especially attractive option for seniors in good health who are expected to outlive their peers.
A special income annuity I strongly recommend is a qualified longevity annuity contract (QLAC) funded from traditional IRAs that avoid all required minimum distributions until payments begin at age 85 or younger. You may purchase one for as much as 25% of your IRA balance or $135,000, whichever is less.
My wife, Sue, purchased a QLAC four years ago from her IRA at age 78 from New York Life for almost $91,000. It is currently projected that she will receive a lifetime income of about $17,000 annually when she begins payouts August 1, 2022. We are convinced it was a good investment, given her excellent health and that her dad lived to age 95 and her mom until age 99.
Almost everyone would think that women in two-income earning families would be best positioned to enjoy a worry-free retirement. However, that is not true according to a recent study of age 50 — 59 women by the Center for Retirement Research (CRR).
Carefully crunching the numbers, CRR discovered that almost half (46%) of women ages 50 — 59 in two-earner families were at risk of being unable to maintain their standard of living in retirement. Surprisingly that number was lower for two other female categories — only 32% of one-income married households and 39% of single women face a projected retirement income shortfall.
By far the great majority of couples and singles I meet with can afford to retire. Many of them never made more than $100,00 a year but they were terrific savers. They were early contributors to their pension plans at work and faithfully funded their IRAs each year. They mostly bought stocks and stock mutual funds in these plans during both bull and bear markets.
Obviously, the best preparation for the 20 to 30-year “vacation” lifestyle that retirement provides is to save at least 10% of your income, always fully fund tax-free-forever Roth IRAs annually, and take advantage of 401(k)s or other retirement plans at work. For more information, check out the free retirement website — CanIRetireYet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.