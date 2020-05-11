Should individuals who have recovered from the COVID-19 virus play a major role in the reopening of the local and U.S. economies?
It's a question being studied by several prominent health law professors, including Wake Forest University's Mark Hall.
Hall and Stanford University's David Studdert released a brief last week in the Journal of American Medical Association that discussed the concept of "an immunity passport."
The passport would certify that the individual has developed antibodies to the novel coronavirus that gives them a level of immunity.
The passport would allow those individuals to be given "time-limited work and social freedoms ... that allow them to return to non-essential jobs or join larger gatherings."
The challenge, the authors acknowledge, is that "scientific understanding of (COVID-19) immunity is still fairly rudimentary."
"How much immunity infection confers, and for how long, is unknown, as is the level and type of antibodies that indicate immunity."
The authors predict there will be huge demand for antibodies testing as it relates to potential immunity.
"People who have had COVID-19 disease want to learn if they now are protected, and many others will want to learn if they acquired immunity asymptomatically or following mild illness," the authors said.
"Thus, inevitably, society will need to react before scientific and public policy consensus forms. Positive antibody test results will induce behavior modification and reduce compliance with restrictions.
"Even without authorized immunity certification, people will begin to self-certify, with much less accuracy and credibility than if certification were official."
As such, the authors cautioned that "the rapidly unfolding situation raises a host of important legal, ethical and policy concerns that will not wait for greater scientific certainty."
Immunity passport
The concept of an immunity passport is not new.
"Certifications like this are commonly used for infection control, such as vaccines for childcare and healthcare workers, or tuberculosis screenings for public school teachers, for example," according to the authors.
Hall and Studdert stress that "immunity tests for COVID-19 antibodies currently lack sufficient validation to base special privileges on their results."
They also expressed concerns "about the fairness of selective social and economic privileges (that) should be seriously considered, but (they) should not block the thoughtful use of immunity certification."
The concept of COVID-19 immunity passports is being considered in Europe as well.
The authors said the federal CARES act requires private and public insurers to pay for all professional COVID-19 testing, including antibody tests, and reimburse hospitals for testing uninsured patients.
“Remarkably, the U.S. is close to universal, first-dollar coverage for novel coronavirus testing," according to the authors.
The authors said "an immunity certificate program for COVID-19 would be unparalleled in several ways."
"Because COVID-19 is not (yet) vaccine-preventable, inoculation must come entirely from prior infection. The program likely would apply more broadly than to only a handful of selected professions or activities."
For example, could individuals with immunity passports be given “privileges” that could include a greater range of fundamental civil liberties and opportunities, such as freedom of association, worship, work, education and travel.
The authors warned that before immunity passports could be provided, there needs to be a uniform standard on COVID-19 antibody testing.
"The FDA recently amended its stance to permit preapproval distribution by commercial manufacturers only while seeking FDA approval," the authors said.
"Under this permissive approach, dozens of unproven antibody tests, many manufactured in other countries, are now available and being marketed aggressively."
Challenges
Another major challenge is ensuring fair access to antibody testing given its implications "for work, school, worship, romance or other highly valued human interactions," the authors said.
"In the ramp-up phase when supplies are limited, reliable antibody testing should be prioritized as virus testing has been, primarily for front-line health care workers and first responders. Other essential workers should be next in line as testing capacity expands.
"Once reliable tests are more widely available, affordability should not skew access."
The authors say they recognize that "government programs that confer selective advantage may well encounter constitutional challenge for denying equal protection."
"But in crisis situations, courts are highly deferential. Only when differentiation is invidious (i.e, unjustified, and thus imposing undeserved hardship) is it wrongly discriminatory.
"Allowing workers to establish immunity voluntarily could be viewed as a 'reasonable accommodation' or job safety protection that employers must adopt for workplaces that otherwise might pose excessive risk."
Temporary role reversal?
The authors said immunity passports likely would create a social class disparity for a short period as an effective vaccine, treatment or large-scale herd immunity are developed.
There could be a temporary socioeconomic role reversal, since lower-income individuals tend to be more likely to become infected.
"It should follow that antibodies are more prevalent in these same populations," the authors said.
"By conferring temporary advantages, accurate immunity certification could have a progressive valence that, conceivably, operates more as a leveler than class divider."
"Even without immunity testing, some patients who have had COVID-19 are eager to donate plasma, help with research studies, and take on riskier treatment roles. Immunity certification is likely to substantially increase this prosocial altruism."
Mitigating fraud
On the other hand, the authors say that individuals "who conscientiously followed social distancing rules may perceive that they are unfairly disadvantaged."
"Every selective advantage in life entails a contrasting disadvantage, some more unfair than others.
"A vaccine will likely be available within two years, at which point those not previously infected certainly should have priority."
The authors also addressed the potential for fraud with immunity passports and individuals intentionally getting infected to access the passport.
"Thoughtful implementation of immunity certification would need to guard against fraud and incentives for intentional infection," they said.
"A standard set of security tools developed for other important documents could limit forgery. Intelligent design, such as digital signatures linked to public records, and physician verification could help to mitigate fraud, especially if accompanied by random confirmation testing and stiff penalties for certification cheats."
"Ultimately, the U.S. may need to tolerate some level of perverse behavior to realize the benefits of immunity, much as society tolerates, but attempts to minimize, destructive incentives that arise from other beneficial programs, such as life insurance."
