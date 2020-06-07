The opportunity to give law students at Wake Forest University real-world experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a pro bono initiative assisting applicants for unemployment insurance benefits.
The students — under the supervision of faculty members — are offering free guidance and consultation to residents who have questions about state and federal UI benefits.
“The COVID-19 economic fallout has led to a tsunami of unemployment filings and the system is overwhelmed,” said Jane Aiken, dean of Wake Forest School of Law.
The state Division of Employment Security reported Friday that North Carolina has surpassed 1 million applicants for state and federal UI benefits since mid-March. There have been 1.42 million overall claims.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
Assistance from the students is limited in scope to unemployment consultation. Individuals seeking assistance are asked to submit a request or question to the team at https://forms.law.wfu.edu/view.php?id=27892.
Questions are assigned to a student that can include: concerns about going back to work; options for self-employed or independent contractors; and how long benefits might last for those on furlough.
“The high number of people needing assistance made this an urgent project to take on,” said Marie-Amélie George, an assistant law professor at Wake Forest who is assisting with the project.
“Our assistance does not include representing anybody in their UI applications or assisting with appeals.”
George cited confusion around the three federal UI programs created as part of the CARES Act legislation.
“A lot of people have questions about whether they are eligible, how long they are eligible for, and what benefits they are going to get,” George said.
“What has made it confusing is that some employment websites aren’t necessarily updated with information about the new federal benefits and the new application system.
“Our goal is to provide accurate information to a large group of people who need it.”
As of Friday, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported $3.3 billion in state and federal UI benefits have been paid.
The overall unemployment-benefits payment breakdown is: $1.77 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package (PUC); $825.8 million in state benefits; $691.1 million in the federal pandemic unemployment-assistance package (PUA); and $16.9 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment compensation (PEU).
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt, 21.4% of that money had been used as of Friday morning.
The PUC program provides up to $600 a week for individuals who are qualified to receive state unemployment benefits. It is designed to cover claimants for the weeks beginning March 29 and ending by July 31. Individuals owed those payments will receive them retroactively.
Federal pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA, provides state benefits and $600 in weekly federal benefits for up to 39 weeks.
The PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and individuals with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19.
It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus. It’s also meant for individuals who have exhausted all rights to regular compensation under state or federal law with respect to a benefit year that ended on or after July 1, 2019.
The PEU program provides state UI benefits and the $600 in federal benefits for 13 weeks for those who have exhausted their state weekly benefit in the past 12 months.
George said that beyond the need for providing assistance, “we had a number of law students whose summer job plans and internships have been interrupted.”
“This allows them to develop their legal skills and working with a supervising attorney while serving the community.”
