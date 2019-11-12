A proposed medical facilities collaboration with Atrium Health has led a national bond credit-rating agency to restore Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s positive outlook rating.
Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings raised its Wake Forest Baptist outlook from stable, as well as affirmed its “A” long-term rating for five sets of bonds issued by the system’s Obligated Group.
The update, published Nov. 4 by S&P analyst Patrick Zagar, was posted Tuesday by Wake Forest Baptist at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s emma.msrb.org website. S&P also affirmed Atrium’s stable outlook.
S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service both took in February a slightly lower perspective on Wake Forest Baptist’s financial operations after three recent expansion developments.
In making his rating upgrade, Zagar cited the April 10 announcement by Wake Forest Baptist and Atrium that they had signed a memorandum of understanding that includes plans for Wake Forest Baptist to establish a second medical school in Charlotte by 2022.
Zagar also mentioned the systems executing on Oct. 30 an agreement they called “one more step in a series of milestones” expected to be completed by March 31.
The agreement was fleshed out partially Nov. 4 when Wake Forest Baptist announced the systems will build a multi-faceted tower and an eye institute in Winston-Salem.
The open-ended nature of negotiating a potential medical partnership between Wake Forest University and Atrium has raised concerns that the Charlotte campus could eventually draw resources from the Winston-Salem campus or even lure the medical school itself from Winston-Salem. Wake Forest Baptist is the largest employer in Forsyth County with more than 13,000 workers.
Wake Forest Baptist has said that the medical school board and management would remain in place, and that the medical school and main campus would remain in Winston-Salem.
Wake Forest Baptist said in a statement Tuesday that “one of the benefits of the proposed strategic combination is the ability to draw on the strengths of each organization.”
“The recent favorable news by S&P Global Ratings reflects their assessment of the many benefits we believe this integrated strategic combination will deliver. “
Wake Forest Baptist acquired High Point Regional Hospital in September 2018 and Wilkes Regional Medical Center in July 2017. The system also bought Cornerstone Health Care of High Point, a physician practice with several specialties. S&P and Moody’s view the expansions as positive for the medical center’s long term.
Zagar said in February that the revision from positive to stable “reflects Wake Forest Baptist’s unexpectedly weak operating performance and pro forma maximum annual debt service coverage in 2018.”
Zagar said Wake Forest Baptist’s operating revenue — minus investment income and unrestricted contributions — was “considerably weaker” in 2018 than it was in 2017. Zagar cited almost $12 million in one-time acquisition costs associated with the High Point hospital, increased contract-labor expenses and general payer mix deterioration.
Meanwhile, Moody’s changed in February its rating outlook for the medical center and for N.C. Baptist Hospital from stable to negative, while affirming its A2 rating.
According to Investopedia, an A2 rating is considered as usually the second- or third-highest rating that a rating agency assigns to a security or carrier.
The proposed Wake Forest Baptist tower would house the emergency department, operating rooms and intensive care unit services.
It would be built on the main Ardmore campus atop an existing parking deck. It will feature new operating rooms with adult intensive care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.
The eye institute would be built in the southern district of Wake Forest Innovation Quarter with sites under evaluation. The southern district is anchored primarily by the Center for Design Innovation.
The facility plan requires Federal Trade Commission approval.
Wake Forest Baptist has not disclosed a start date or a cost estimate for either project.
The eye institute “will be funded through philanthropic gifts, which will be matched by funds provided by the proposed strategic combination,” Wake Forest Baptist said.
