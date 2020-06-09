Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and affiliated hospitals were major beneficiaries of the latest round in federal CARES Act funding approved for North Carolina health-care providers.
The system gained an additional $51.6 million Tuesday, the bulk of which went to N.C. Baptist Hospital at $33.79 million, according to a COVID-19 stimulus watch by national watchdog group Good Jobs First.
Altogether, Wake Forest Baptist was made eligible and accepted $59.5 million in grant funding.
CARES funding is intended to be used for costs of treating COVID patients or to reimburse providers for revenue lost because of the pandemic.
In the earlier rounds, Wake Forest University Health Sciences received $6.13 million, while Wake Forest Baptist -affiliated Cornerstone Health Care LLC gained $949,673.
Tuesday’s grants also included $6.09 million for Wilkes Medical Center, just under $6 million for High Point Medical Center, $2.01 million for Lexington Medical Center and $1.62 million for Davie Medical Center.
There also was $2.91 million for Wake Forest Baptist entities that include outpatient clinics, dialysis centers, ambulatory surgical centers and AirCare.
Novant Health Inc. has received at least $76 million for six grants awarded between May 8 and May 14. Forsyth Medical Center was awarded a $27.36 million grant — the sixth highest individual group for the state.
However, it’s not clear how Novant and Wake Forest Baptist will use the COVID-19 funding.
Good Jobs First does not list a breakdown for individual grants, and the two systems have not disclosed a list of projects.
Cone Health ranked sixth among all N.C. health-care recipients at five grants worth a combined $32.1 million, including $24.13 million to Moses Cone Hospital Operating Corp.
Cone said in a statement that “we will use the money to partially offset the un-budgeted expenses we have had, such as the costs associated with opening the Green Valley campus (former Women’s Hospital) as a COVID-19 facility, and the large amounts of money and time ensuring we have the staff and equipment in place to care for our communities.”
