The number of traditional cigarettes sold to U.S. wholesalers and retailers remains on a downward trend, falling by 5.3% in 2018, the Federal Trade Commission reported Monday.
The volume fell from 229.1 billion cigarette sticks to 216.9 billion, according to the FTC, which did not provide comment in the report.
Volume is down 11.1% from 244.2 billion sticks in 2015. There has been an annual decline since 2000, when the volume level was at 413.9 billion sticks.
The FTC said menthol cigarettes represented about 34% of the sticks sold in 2018, unchanged from 2017 and up from 31% in 2010.
Tobacco manufacturers reduced their marketing and promotional spending on traditional cigarettes for the second consecutive year, declining by 2.7% to $8.4 billion.
About 86% of the spending was in the form of price discounts offered to retailers ($6.15 billion) and wholesalers ($1.05 billion).
The National Institutes of Health defined price-related discounts as coupons, samplings, rebates, buy-1-get-1-free offers, 2-for-1 offers, or other special promotions.
The health agency said in a 2016 report that price-discount use was most common among premium-brand users (22.1%), followed by generic (13.3%) and other brand (10.8%) users.
"Among premium-brand users, those who smoked 10 to 20 cigarettes per day were more likely to use discounts, whereas elderly smokers, non-Hispanic blacks, those with greater annual household income, dual users of cigarettes and other combustible tobacco products, and those who had no quit intentions were less likely to do so," according to the health agency.
The FTC has not measured sales volume, and marketing and promotional spending on electronic cigarettes, vaping and other innovative nicotine and tobacco products.
It does, however, measure moist snuff totals in those categories.
Smokeless tobacco sales decreased 1.9% from 130.9 million pounds in 2017 to 128.4 million pounds in 2018.
The revenue, however, rose 3.8% from $4.2 billion in 2017 to $4.37 billion in 2018.
In terms of marketing and promotional spending on smokeless tobacco, it dropped 8.3% from $718.3 million in 2017 to $658.5 million in 2018.
There were $312.2 million paid in price discounts to retailers and $101.1 million paid to wholesalers.
The latest Nielsen report on convenience-store tobacco sales, released Dec. 10, found that traditional cigarette-industry sales were down 6.2% from a year ago.
Nielsen reported Altria Group Inc.’s volumes were down 7.6% for the report compared with a year ago, while R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was down 7.2% and ITG Brands LLC down 8.2%.
